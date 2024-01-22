Christopher Kapessa: Boy was deliberately pushed into river, inquest rules

Breaking News image =- out of date now

A 13-year-old boy died after being deliberately pushed into a river, an inquest has ruled.

Christopher Kapessa drowned after getting into difficulty in the River Cynon near Fernhill, Rhondda Cynon Taf, in 2019.

Coroner David Regan said evidence from a now 19-year-old, who told the two-week inquest that he had slipped and fallen into Christopher, was "simply untrue".

Mr Regan said Christopher was pushed into the water in an act carried out with a "misplaced sense of fun, namely as a prank and not with an malicious intention".

He said there had also been "no clear or general understanding as to Christopher's ability to swim" amongst his friends before they went to the river that day.

