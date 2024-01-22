Christopher Kapessa died as a result of ‘dangerous prank’, inquest finds

Photograph: Family Handout/PA

A coroner has ruled that a 13-year-old black boy, Christopher Kapessa, was deliberately pushed into a Welsh river by an older white boy as a “dangerous prank”.

But the coroner, David Regan, said there was no evidence that the child who pushed Christopher had intended to cause his death or that there was a racist motive behind it.

Christopher’s mother, Alina Joseph, was racked with sobs as the coroner described her son’s body being recovered from the water, and had to be helped out of court. The coroner said his cause of death was “submersion”.

During a two-week inquest in Pontypridd, south Wales, four children said they saw a 14-year-old boy, who can for the first time be named as Jayden Pugh, push Christopher from a ledge at a bridge over the River Cynon about 8ft (2.4 metres) above the water. Pugh, who is now 19, told the inquest he “fell into” Christopher, accidentally causing him to fall.

In his closing submissions, Michael Mansfield KC, for Christopher’s family, said four reliable witnesses had seen a push and argued that the coroner should conclude the boy, who was not a confident swimmer, had been unlawfully killed. But the coroner opted to return a narrative conclusion, arguing that this would give more clarity to what happened.

The coroner said there was “no credible reason” for the children present to lie about what happened. He added none of those at the river reported seeing Pugh fall into Christopher as he had claimed.

He said: “Christopher was deliberately pushed in the back from behind by Jayden Pugh using his hands.” He said he was satisfied that Pugh realised there was a risk.

The coroner found that there was no evidence that Christopher’s death was caused by a racially motivated attack and there had been no animosity between Pugh and Christopher.

He said: “Jayden Pugh pushed Christopher in a misplaced sense of fun, as a prank, not with any malicious intent.” But he said Pugh knew Christopher could not swim well.

Story continues

Regan said Pugh had not been honest, pointing that he initially claimed Christopher had slipped into the river before changing his story and claiming he had fallen into him.

During the four and a half years since Christopher’s death, his family has called for the teenager to be charged over the tragedy. The Crown Prosecution Service concluded there was evidence to support a prosecution for manslaughter but decided it was not in the public interest to take Pugh to court, taking factors taken into consideration such as the young age of the suspect and his good character.

But Christopher’s relatives and anti-racism campaigners say if a black boy had pushed a white youngster into the river with fatal consequences, the CPS would have prosecuted. They have accused the CPS and South Wales police, who at first treated Christopher’s death as a pure accident, of institutional racism.

Mansfield also said there had been a “dereliction of duty” from the Coal Authority, which owned the bridge. It had not been used since mining stopped in the area decades before but had not been removed or fenced off. “This is systemic failure on a major scale,” he said. The coroner said he would be making a preventing future deaths report to the Coal Authority as it still had no water safety policy.

In his closing submissions, David Hughes, representing Pugh, claimed a false narrative had developed that his client was a “racist killer” and said his adolescence had been “overshadowed” by this.

He said, as a Welsh person, he felt “vicarious” shame at the racism Christopher’s family had suffered after arriving in the country from London in 2011. But he said: “The fight against racism is not advanced by making Jayden a scapegoat.”

The barrister argued that even if the coroner judged Christopher had been pushed, this did not automatically amount to a criminal act as the law recognised that “horseplay” involving mutual risk was part of life.

The CPS insists there was no racism in its decision. Jenny Hopkins, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Cymru, said: “Each case is different and the CPS’s role is to make an independent assessment on whether to bring a prosecution, not to determine the innocence or guilt of a suspect.

“We have always made clear the reasons why our test was not met to charge anyone in connection with this heartbreaking case.” She said the decision not to prosecute was upheld as lawful at the judicial review.