Christopher Nolan Returns to Universal for Next Film, Matt Damon in Talks to Star

Christopher Nolan is sticking with Universal, TheWrap has learned.

Nolan’s next film, reportedly set to star Matt Damon, will be released by Universal, which released his Oscar-winning powerhouse “Oppenheimer.” Damon memorably co-starred in “Oppenheimer” and Nolan’s earlier “Interstellar.” The release date, which includes an Imax component, is set for July 17, 2026.

No plot details have been revealed.

Previously, Nolan had made all of his big movies with Warner Bros., beginning with “Insomnia” way back in 2002. (“Interstellar” was a co-production with Paramount and “The Prestige” was a co-producer with Disney.) His relationship with the studio soured with the awkward release of “Tenet” in 2020, as Warner Bros. dealt with the unprecedented pandemic and kept pushing the release back, and took a hit with the studio’s Project Popcorn initiative in 2021 that saw the company release the entire slate theatrically and on the streaming platform HBO Max.

The untitled Nolan movie joins an all-star summer 2026 line-up for Universal, which also includes an event film made by “Everything Everywhere All At Once” filmmakers the Daniels, a new event movie from Steven Spielberg and writer David Koepp, the fifth “Shrek” film and the fourth film from writer/director Jordan Peele.

The post Christopher Nolan Returns to Universal for Next Film, Matt Damon in Talks to Star appeared first on TheWrap.