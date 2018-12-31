Christopher Pratt, Kaetlyn Osmond to receive order of Newfoundland and Labrador

Figure skating champion Kaetlyn Osmond and renowned Canadian painter Christopher Pratt will be receiving the highest honour in her home province — the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Osmond left Marystown, N.L., for Edmonton at a young age, but her province and hometown continue to cheer for her, even re-naming the local arena after her in 2014. The Olympic bronze medallist and world figure skating champion was greeted with a parade when she visited Marystown in April, meeting with young skaters and performing at the arena.

Osmond and Pratt were among 10 people named Monday as recipients of the order, granted for "excellence and achievement" to former and current residents of the province.

Dominic Lundrigan used to manage the arena in Marystown and remembers when Osmond first laced up her skates as a kid.

"When you see her on the ice, that's it. That's the town, that's the pride, that's the pleasure," he said.

Those being honoured are:

Christopher Pratt, arts and literature

Kaetlyn Osmond, sports, recreation and fitness

Joseph Butler, humanitarian activities

Richard Cashin, public service

Paula Dawe, volunteerism

Darryl Fry, humanitarian activities

Rev. Arthur G. Elliott, public service

Cassandra Edna Ivany, humanitarian activities

Odelle Pike, volunteerism

Dr. Lloydetta Quaicoe, cultural

They will be inducted at a Jan. 29 ceremony at Government House in St. John's, and will be hosted by Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote.

"While they vary in age, gender and the nature of their accomplishments, two things they all have in common are their love for Newfoundland and Labrador and their desire to make the world a better place," Foote said in a press release Monday.

"I congratulate all those being invested. This honour is well-deserved."

The investiture ceremony will be the 12th in the province since first appointments in 2004, and will bring the number of recipients to 110 individuals.

Osmond 'lifts spirits' when she comes home

Lundrigan said the young woman has put the small town of just over 5,000 on the map with her talent and success, and said she brings excitement to Marystown with every return visit.

"She lifts the spirits of the whole town when she comes home," he said.

