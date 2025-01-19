Christopher Walken Receives DVDs to Watch “Severance” Because He ‘Can’t’ Stream the Show: ‘I Don’t Have the Equipment’

“Do you have an Apple TV+ subscription?” Andy Cohen asked Walken, who replied, “I don’t have anything”

Like Christopher Walken’s Severance character is “certain” he’ll remain with his colleagues “in spirit,” the actor is certain DVDs will stay in his life.

Walken, 81, appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live alongside series co-executive producer Ben Stiller and castmates including Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette to talk about the Apple TV+ show’s season 2, which premiered on Jan. 17.

At one point, Cohen, 56, asked Walken if he has watched the episodes he’s in. “Not all of them. I can’t. I don’t have the equipment,” the Academy Award winner revealed. “So, they're good enough to send me DVDs.”

Cohen followed up with, “Oh, they do? Okay. Do you have an Apple TV+ subscription?” — to which Walken replied, “I don't have anything.”

The amused host concluded, “Right. You don’t. Okay. I love you for that.”

In Severance — which won 2 Emmys after being nominated in 14 categories for its first season in 2022 — Walken portrays Burt Goodman, a severed employee who is forced to retire after striking up a relationship with Lumon colleague and love interest Irving Bailiff.

Stiller, 59, previously told PEOPLE that they shot the new season in “186 days,” resulting in many “fun” moments together, despite the show’s dark themes.

Cindy Ord/Getty From left: Patricia Arquette, Dan Erickson, Christopher Walken, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Adam Scott, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry and Ben Stiller on Jan. 16, 2025

“When we went to shoot episode four on location in the mountains, that was fun. We had a wrap party for that episode at a roller rink,” Stiller recalled before detailing what happened while shooting the finale.

“I remember we all watched the eclipse together. The solar eclipse,” he continued. “I have pictures of us all going outside of the stage in the Bronx there to look at that.”

Severance is streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes for season 2 premiering every Friday until the March 21 finale.

