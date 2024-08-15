Christy Turlington Joins 'Fantastic Group of Women' for Donna Karan New York's Fall Campaign (Exclusive Look!)

Turlington is joined by Amber Valletta, Karen Elson and more

Christy Turlington is back in her comfort zone with Donna Karan New York.

The model, 55, stars in the house's new fall 2024 campaign alongside Eva Herzigova, Amber Valletta, Alek Wek, Karen Elson, Imaan Hammam, Liu Wen and Edie Campbell to highlight the power of women, specifically reflecting on "women's dimensional nature," as the house stated in a press release.

“Working with Donna Karan over the years has been such an honor and I’m thrilled to be part of their fall campaign," Turlington tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"Donna's designs have always celebrated women’s strength and sensuality, and this collection continues that legacy. It's amazing to join such a fantastic group of women, all with unique connections to Donna Karan throughout the years," she adds.

Mikael Jansson Christy Turlington for Donna Karan New York

In a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Turlington, who has worked with the Donna Karan New York brand for decades, reminisced about a few of her favorite moments with the brand over the years, including walking the runway as a teen.

Mikael Jansson Christy Turlington for Donna Karan New York

"My first New York season, I’m a teenager here, but I just remember feeling like such a woman always in her clothing. There’s such glamour in, like, the waist and the shoulders," Turlington says in the video while showing a video of herself strutting the catwalk.

She also looks back on herself in one of the house's most famous silhouettes.

"This is one of my favorite images," Turlington says of the turtleneck cold-shoulder dress. "This is Donna’s most famous dress. I’m wearing the shorter version of it, but to go to, like, a black-tie function in something like this at this time still holds up."

Mikael Jansson Christy Turlington and Karen Elson for Donna Karan New York

Donna Karan New York had a massive brand relaunch in the spring with "In Women We Trust." The new campaign, "Reflections on Women," continues the brand's renewed focus on accessible luxury with women in mind.

The new collection features moody colors perfect for fall with pops of gold. As a press release states, customers will feel like the color palette evokes New York during autumn with leaves changing colors and sun poking through the trees.



Mikael Jansson Donna Karan New York fall 2024 campaign

"It’s an amazing group of women, and I love the throughline of Donna Karan in us all," Turlington also says in the video of the campaign and of the brand. "I remember just the excitement around launching her own brand, what she came out with, the simplicity and the sensuality. It was so modern and so, so Donna."

The new campaign is out now, and the fall collection is available to shop online and in stores.



