Chrysler, Toyota, PACCAR among 1 million vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for over one million Chrysler vehicles for malfunctioning rear cameras.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from June 16 to June 22.

Toyota recalls: 13,000 cars over camera defect that increases risk of hitting pedestrians

PACCAR recall broken parts leading to loss of control

PACCAR is recalling its 2025 Peterbilt vehicles for broken parts.

PACCAR is recalling 3,887 of its trucks. The large commercial truck company said the tie rod or drag link assembly may contain an improperly heat-treated ball stud. This can cause the ball stud to break. A broken ball stud can cause a truck driver to lose steering control of the vehicle. This can increase the risk of a crash, the NHTSA report said.

Right now, PACCAR is advising owners with the affected vehicles to not drive their trucks until the remedy has been completed. Dealers will inspect and replace the tie rod and drag link assemblies as necessary. All services will be free. Notification letters are expected to be delivered by August 11. Owners may contact Kenworth customer service at 1-425-828-5888 and Peterbilt customer service at 1-940-591-4220. PACCAR's numbers for this recall are 24KWG and 24PBG.

Recalled vehicles:

2025 Kenworth K270

2025 Kenworth K370

2025 Kenworth T280

2025 Kenworth T380

2025 Kenworth T480

2025 Kenworth T680

2025 Kenworth T880

2025 Kenworth W900

2025 Kenworth W990

2025 Peterbilt 220

2025 Peterbilt 536

2025 Peterbilt 537

2025 Peterbilt 548

2025 Peterbilt 567

2025 Peterbilt 579

2025 Peterbilt 589

Toyota recalls Crown for cameras not displaying an image

Toyota is recalling 13,077 of its 2023 Crown vehicles after water may enter into the front and rearview camera.

Toyota is recalling 13,077 of its 2023 Toyota Crown vehicles that are equipped with rearview and/or front view cameras. In the NHTSA report, the automotive manufacturer said the issue was caused by an insufficient laser welding which can lead to the camera cases separating, As a result, water may leak into the cameras and short circuit. The rearview and front view camera images may not display or show a distorted image.

For free Toyota dealers will inspect and replace the rearview and frontview cameras as necessary. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by July 30. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 24TB08 and 24TA08.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Toyota Crown

Chrysler recall for rearview camera image not displaying

Chrysler is recalling its 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee after rearview camera image fails to display.

Chrysler is recalling 1,033,433 of its vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the automobile manufacturer said that the radio software in the recalled vehicles may prevent the rearview image from displaying. When the image of the rearview camera fails to display, it decreases the driver's visibility behind the vehicle. This will increase the risk of a crash.

The NHTSA also said that these vehicles in the Chrysler recall fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility."

To resolve the issue, Chrysler dealers will update the radio software. This service will be completed for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed out on August 2. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC's number for this recall is 66B.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2022 Dodge Durango

2021-2023 Chrysler Pacifica

2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

2022 Ram 1500

2022 Ram 2500

2022 Ram 3500

2022-2023 Jeep Compass

2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2022-2023 Jeep Wagoneer

2022-2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

2022-2023 Ram Promaster

