Chuck Lorre In Unfamiliar Territory As He Accepts Best Comedy Series Golden Globe For ‘The Kominsky Method’

Chuck Lorre has seven Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series — four for The Big Bang Theory and three for Two and a Half Men — but just one Golden Globe nom in the corresponding category. And Sunday night, he visited the winners circle for the first time.

His first comedy series victory came in something of an upset for Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, and Lorre was visibly moved. “This doesn’t happen to me,” he said as he accepted the award. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and I’m up here trembling like a leaf.” (Watch the full speech above)

The series — which also won a Globe for lead actor Michael Douglas, the first handed out Sunday night — beat out last year’s Globe winner and defending Emmy champ, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, along with NBC’s The Good Place and a pair of premium-network rookies: HBO’s Barry and Showtime’s Kidding.

Created by Lorre the single-camera comedy stars Douglas as the once famous Sandy Kominsky and Alan Arkin as his longtime agent Norman Newlander. The comedic and emotional series follows the two friends as they tackle life’s inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that values youth and beauty.

Lorre, Higgins and Michael Douglas executive produce the series which is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Related stories

Inside The Golden Globes: After HFPA's 'Green Book' Rhapsody, Is This Oscar Race Still Wide Open?

'Love Death & Robots': First Look At David Fincher & Tim Miller's Animated Netflix Anthology Series

'The Kominsky Method' Eyes Season 2 Renewal By Netflix; What's the Holdup?