Chuck O’Bannon scores 25 in TCU’s 111-87 victory over Old Dominion in Hawaii

After a closer than expected first half, TCU used a second-half surge to put Old Dominion away 111-87 in the quarterfinals of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Chuck O’Bannon helped spark a record-setting offensive showing by TCU as he knocked down six 3-pointers s to set a new career-high with 25 points. The 111 points also set a new tournament record.

Despite the final margin it was a close game early on as Old Dominion trailed 47-41 at the half thanks to the performance of freshman guard Vasean Allette, who hit eight of his 11 shots in scoring 22 points.

The Horned Frogs began to take control of the game, though, with a 8-0 run sparked by Emanuel Miller. After an Ernest Udeh dunk, Miller scored the next five points to make it 54-41. TCU continued its strong defensive effort to start the half as ODU went over four minutes without a field goal.

As the defensive stops began to pile up, so did TCU’s fast-break points including a streaking layup from Avery Anderson that made it 64-47 with 16 minutes, 3 seconds remaining.

ODU tried to make one more push and a pair of free throws cut the lead to 73-59. But the Horned Frogs responded with a commanding 16-2 run to put the game away.

O’Bannon knocked down two important 3-pointers during the run, while Jameer Nelson Jr. continued to put pressure on the defense and get to the foul line. The Horned Frogs’ biggest lead was 29 after Micah Peavy connected on a 3-pointer that made it 92-63 with less than eight minutes remaining.

TCU’s win sets the stage for a crucial matchup in the semifinals against Nevada. The Wolf Pack is currently ranked in the top-50 of the NET Rankings and would count as a Quad-1 win on their NCAA Tournament resume.

The Horned Frogs currently have no Quad-1 or Quad-2 victories but will have plenty of opportunities in Big 12 play. The matchup with Nevada is another opportunity to prepare for a grueling conference slate that opens with three straight ranked opponents in January.

TCU will play Nevada at 4 p.m. Friday.