'We Have the Chuckles': Parents Can't Stop Laughing While Recording Message for Daughter

Parents in Dublin got a fit of the giggles while recording a message to wish their daughter well for her baby shower.

This footage was provided by Orla Carroll, who said it shows her parents’ final attempt at trying to record a message for her.

“I live in Australia and my parents are in Ireland. My friends asked them to record a short well-wish video for my baby shower. This video was their last try, with there having been many bloopers beforehand,” Carroll said.

“Sorry love, we have the chuckles now,” Orla’s mother, Maureen, says in the footage in-between fits of laughter. Credit: Orla Carroll via Storyful