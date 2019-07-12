Do chuckwagon races amount to 'cruel' abuse or save horses from slaughter? Here's what you said

Is chuckwagon racing a barbaric abuse of animals that should be banned? Or a proud rural tradition that saves horses from the slaughterhouse and provides a comfortable life?

The death of a horse during the chuckwagon races at the 2019 Calgary Stampede on Thursday — the third in this year's event — has thrown fuel onto the flames of the annual debate around the Stampede's chuckwagon races and rodeo.

Chuckwagon driver Chad Harden was found to have accidentally got his wagon in the way of another driver on Thursday night, leading to a chain reaction that drove one horse into the guard rails and injured others. The Calgary Stampede took a strong stance, saying Harden was fined $10,000 and disqualified from the rest of the 2019 Stampede and future ones (unless he successfully reapplies for admission).

Many Canadians jumped into the debate, including thousands of CBC readers. Here's a peek at what some of you had to say Friday on the story's comments, by email or on CBC Calgary's Facebook posts. (Names used are those associated with the posts.)

We'd love to hear more of your thoughts, including on potential solutions, so please add them in the comments section below or on Facebook.

Anne Edwards: "This is comparable to and just as cruel as bull fighting. It should be either banned or massively revamped with stringent rules surrounding the protection of these magnificent animals."

Julia LeBeau: "​​​​​​Quite unfortunate that our relationship with animals is based upon entertainment in order to generate profit."

Karen Culbert-Kozlowski: "These thoroughbred horses are bred to run and get their start in horse racing. But what do you think happens to the majority of retired race horses? They are slaughtered. Plain and simple.

"Chuckwagon drivers purchase these horses from the track, treat them like family, and give them many more years of doing what they know and love. You have no idea the work that goes on behind the scenes to keep these horses happy and healthy. These horses are not forced to run… it is their blood."

Michelle Scharr: "I worked in a barn for three years. These horses are looked after better than anything or anyone for that fact. We didn't get to eat our meals, shower or sleep 'til the horses were all looked after and tucked in for the night. If it wasn't for the chucks giving these horses a second chance … the horse market and auction markets would be way overpopulated."

Keith Ward: "I am a former rodeo contestant, and still watch and attend the Stampede. I know the care taken in rodeo to prevent animal injury, and how well the bucking horses and stock are looked after in most cases. I won't say all cases because the wild card in any of this is how professional the humans are. I have seen some idiots with hotshots poking cattle in the chutes, etc. But my experience is they are the exception, and any cowboy worth his salt will call them out on it.

"However, I find myself in agreement with a call to ban chuckwagon racing, and all horse racing, in fact. Too many young horses that are not fully developed yet, too many injuries or deaths. Too many discarded racehorses that won't find a quality life after racing. Some do, but most don't. After watching the wreck last night, Harden should be banned from the sport completely. My two cents."

