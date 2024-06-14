Chucky Lozano is excited to be a part of San Diego FC

Chucky Lozano and San Diego FC will begin play in MLS in 2025. He had his first introduction to the media, and says he's excited to be a part of SDFC and hopes to win a number of championships

