New Chula Vista city council member Rachel Morineau plans to reopen Harborside Park
Harborside Park has been fenced off since 2022, leaving many in the district pondering its future.
Harborside Park has been fenced off since 2022, leaving many in the district pondering its future.
Laughing Stock Former president Donald Trump's meme stock is in freefall. Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) have slid significantly this week, falling over eight percent in the last 24 hours alone. The news comes after Trump reiterated that he'll double down and continue to use Truth Social, a far right social media […]
Trump revived unfounded accusations against Biden while making his debate demand.
This symptom is often dismissed, which is why it's so important to recognize.
The last few days have been agonizing, said Kendrah Wong, as she mourns for her son, who was killed in a dog attack earlier this week in south Edmonton.Kache Grist, 11, was a creative boy with a wild imagination, who liked to draw and make his own plushies, Wong said. He was also polite, kind and always willing to help someone."He's just the sweetest boy ever," she told CBC News Thursday. "He held the door for ladies. He helped them walk across the street if they needed a hand. He was so gentle.
The 79-year-old driver of a car that ran into a troop of girl guides in 2021, killing an eight-year-old girl and injuring others, on Friday was found guilty of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.Jurors announced the verdict for Petronella McNorgan on Friday morning after two days of deliberations. When the decision was read, McNorgan remained stoic. Some people in the gallery gasped; others wept and embraced. Crown prosecutors argued thr
Royal fans have long theorized she's the "older woman" Harry talks about in his memoir.
The actress has been enjoying a memorable trip with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their kids, Charlotte and Rocky
“It’s not about politics,” the veteran newscaster says ahead of the 2024 presidential election The post Dan Rather ‘Vehemently’ Denounces Trump as President for One ‘Simple’ Reason appeared first on TheWrap.
Stephen Colbert fought back tears as he ended Monday’s episode of CBS’ The Late Show with a black title card paying tribute to his late, longtime executive assistant Amy Cole, who had died the day before in New York following a brief illness. Cole had been battling cancer, according to colleagues who posted tributes on …
Critics slammed the new RNC co-chair over her brazen pitch for money.
The pair married in 2010 and share three kids
Amelia Gray is the new face of Frame, modelling the denim brand's jeans in a whole new way - by holding a pair over her totally naked body as she poses in bed.
The late-night host mocked the right-wing network for a brazen claim about the ex-president.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is demanding a new judge just days before his hush-money criminal case is set to go to trial, rehashing longstanding grievances with the current judge in a long-shot, eleventh-hour bid to disrupt and delay the case. Trump's lawyers — echoing his recent social media complaints — urged Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan to step aside from the case, alleging a conflict of interest and bias because his daughter is a Democratic political consultant. The judg
Model/actress Brooke Shields has revealed felt "sexy" posing in underwear for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shoot - admitting she feels "proud" to have been able strip off at the age of 58
Fox NewsDwayne “The Rock” Johnson won’t publicly back a candidate in this year’s presidential election, a notable departure from his vocal pro-Biden position four years ago.In an interview with Fox News star Will Cain, The Rock said he’d reflected on his 2020 public endorsement of the Biden-Harris campaign and now prefers to keep his politics private.“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time. I realize now going into this electi
"Simple things mean the most to her," Shaun Cassidy said of his mom
Jennifer Polak was found by police with "obvious signs of trauma"
The professional dancer admits she surprised herself while making an announcement after undergoing emergency brain surgery four months ago.
Forget about international outrage and protests in Tel Aviv. Ultra-Orthodox Jews could spell the end of Benjamin Netanyahu.