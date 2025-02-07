Chula Vista Police investigating two assaults at Otay Ranch Town center
A mother is speaking out after she says her son was attacked by three teens this week at the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.
A mother is speaking out after she says her son was attacked by three teens this week at the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.
April and Oliver Gougeon experienced “breathing difficulties” after being transported to a local hospital, where they both died, according to the new lawsuit
"Who’s making their appointment today?" the TV personality, who has documented her melanoma journey on social media, asked in the Instagram post on Feb. 4
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 10-year-old boy has been making a “miraculous” recovery after protecting his younger sister from the flying debris of a medical transport plane that crashed in Philadelphia last week, his family said.
Science shows a direct connection between diet and inflammatory arthritis. Here’s how you can craft your meals to promote healing, not hurting.
Even the lip balm they gave her was a $25 itemized charge.
This cordless water flosser has more than 40,000 five-star reviews (and it's on sale right now!).
Roads are icy across the metro this morning due to freezing drizzle.
Florida teacher accused of enticing children to perform sex acts online
A brief period of heavy snow will lead to tough travel conditions on Thursday in New Hampshire.
Shares of Chinese digital healthcare company ClouDr Group rose for a second day after it announced that it has embedded DeepSeek's artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its platform to deliver efficiency gains in hospital and pharmacy operations. The integration of the DeepSeek R1 model into the medical AI platform ClouDr Brain would bolster the platform's data-mining capabilities to boost clients' efficiency in handling patients with chronic conditions, Kuang Ming, chairman and CEO, said
For the second time in a week, a winter storm could bring snow, sleet and freezing rain to South-Central Pennsylvania.
One twin followed a high-fat diet while the other ate high-carb. The experiment has changed what they plan to eat before different activities.
The trial comes as a new study highlighted differences in how genes are activated in brain tumour cells compared to healthy ones.
Federal affidavit: Orange County teacher arrested for enticing children to perform sex acts online
Thousands of homes without power in Hamilton County as freezing rain falls
Former Oklahoma teen found not guilty after admitting to stabbing mom
As alcohol-related deaths in the UK hit a record high, it's important to know the line between enjoying alcohol in moderation and drinking too much.
An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for 16-year-old Sophia Franklin; she's believed to be with the 40-year-old father of her unborn baby
Thatcher Demko stopped 25 shots for his ninth career shutout and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-0.
The Calgary-native artist was diagnosed with her eating disorder a couple of years ago after a 20-year development period.