Church damaged in Claremore
Earl Evans was out on a whooping crane survey in Wood Buffalo National Park with Parks Canada and the Canadian Wildlife Service when he saw something he'd never seen before. Evans, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T., said he's done the same survey flight for years. "I told the pilot, 'there's something on the ground over there that shouldn't be there,'" he said."The sun hit something off to the north, so I kept my eye on it. Just as we were going by, I saw it was something that wasn't normal."Evans
Tamara Banks, 41, has been sentenced to at least nine years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in March
WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey electrician who repeatedly attacked police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison by a judge who called him “a menace to our society.” Christopher Joseph Quaglin argued with and insulted U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden before and after the judge handed him one of the longest prison sentences among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. “You're Trump's worst mistake of 2016,” Quaglin told McFadden, who
Police said they could not take action because the man was not doing ‘anything illegal’
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has made his first public comments since his controversial commencement speech, claiming he has no regrets, despite people accusing him of sexism and homophobia. Speaking at a gala in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, Butker told the audience that he’s received “a shocking level of hate,” since the event. “As to be expected, the more I’ve talked about what I ...
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins called out former President Trump during the opening of her Friday show for a claim that Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over his hush-money trial, is blocking him from bringing in an election expert to testify. “In one post, tonight, he’s ranting that the judge blocked him from having an…
Three missionaries, including a married couple from the US, were killed in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, on Thursday evening.
Authorities believe Herb Baumeister — who they say lived a double life — picked up men at gay bars while his family was on vacation, then murdered them at his home
The bloody and chaotic scene unfolded on a flight to Alaska, feds say.
In the Green Germany has so much energy coming from installed solar panels that it has outpaced consumer demand and pushed energy prices into a steep nose dive — as much as an 87 percent drop. In a Tuesday report from the European financial services firm SEB, prices for energy during the day have dropped […]
An international group of orca experts met to determine why orcas are ramming boats. The leading theory: They're bored and playful.
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Hundreds of Muslims in eastern Pakistan went on a rampage over allegations that a Christian man had desecrated the pages of Islam's holy book, ransacking and burning his house and beating him before police officers rescued the man and his father, officials said.
A victim of recent attacks in the Venice canals was removed from life support, according to a KTLA-TV report and an online fundraising page for the woman.
The local director of a mission group in Haiti and a young missionary couple from the U.S. were attacked and fatally shot by gang members after leaving a youth group activity at a church, a family member told The Associated Press.
A judge has given John Canning a suspended sentence with a year's probation for assault following an altercation with three young women outside a Mary's Diner restaurant in St. John's in 2022. (Peter Cowan/CBC)A St. John's man who pleaded guilty to slapping a teenage girl outside a fast food restaurant will not serve jail time.John Canning was charged with assault after getting into a fight with three Mary Brown's workers outside the Mary's Diner restaurant on Torbay Road in May 2022.He pleaded
(Bloomberg) -- The assailant charged with shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he acted out of frustration with the government’s policies, above all the premier’s decision to halt military support for Ukraine, a court document said. Most Read from BloombergYellen Says Higher Path for Rates Boosts Need to Lift RevenueTesla Shareholders Should Reject Musk’s Pay, Glass Lewis SaysWhat the Trump Jury Saw as Evidence Against Him in 12 ImagesHungary Wants to ‘Redefine’ Its NATO Membership, O
Toronto police have identified a man who died in hospital three days after he was hit by an object in a Scarborough home, and are calling the case a homicide. In a news release on Friday, police said the victim is Mohamed Alladin, 57, of Toronto. Police have released an image of Alladin, who died on Sunday. He is Toronto's 31st homicide victim of the year.A 65-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is now facing a charge of second-degree murder. Initially, he was charged with aggravated assa
The passenger who was riding in a cargo van involved in a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 401 east of Toronto last month has been charged in connection with a robbery linked to the incident, according to court documents. Newly-obtained Oshawa court records show Manpreet Gill is facing 12 criminal charges stemming from the day of the crash, including one count of allegedly robbing an LCBO. He has not been charged in relation to the collision, which killed four people, including an infant, and c
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
Beachgoers may be flocking to the shorelines this Memorial Day weekend – but so might white sharks, which have been spotted recently in New England, scientists in Massachusetts have warned.