Church-going couple used daughter’s Sunday drumming to harass neighbours, court told

Helena and Robert Flach are claiming £1,800 for the cost of repairing guttering torn down by Ms Tan - CHAMPION NEWS

A church-going couple have been accused of using their daughter’s “deafening” drumming to harass a neighbour in a fight over a leaky gutter, a court heard.

Insurance broker Robert Flach, 56, and his wife, Helena, are locked in a legal battle with translator Celia Tan, who ripped out the gutter in 2019, amid a bitter dispute over the position of the boundary between their properties.

Ms Tan claimed the gutter overhung the border between their homes in Ruislip, west London, by a matter of “inches” and was leaking water on to her property.

But the Flachs insist the boundary line is five inches beyond the wall between their houses, meaning the guttering was wholly on their land, and are now suing Ms Tan for trespass and the £1,880 cost of replacing the guttering.

Ms Tan is counter-suing for £85,000, alleging a series of intrusive acts by her neighbours, including Mrs Flach encouraging her daughter Maria to loudly play the drums while the couple were at church on Sunday mornings.

Ms Tan, pictured with daughter Rebecca outside court, is counter-suing for £85,000 - CHAMPION NEWS

As the case opened at Central London County Court, a judge warned the loser faced “pouring £150,000 down the drain” in legal costs.

The court heard that tensions between the two families built after Ms Tan and her daughter, Rebecca Edge, moved into a two-bed house, now valued online at around £700,000, next door to the Flachs’ £1.2m home, in Old Hatch Manor, in October 2009.

The Flachs’ barrister, Adam Swirsky, explained the core issue to be decided by Judge Alan Saggerson was the position of the boundary between the two properties, with Ms Tan claiming that it runs through the middle of the flank wall of the Flachs’ garage extension.

Ms Tan, 53, who came to the UK in 1995 to study English, claims that guttering was positioned so that it dumped rainwater on her land and, as a result, she decided to remove it.

The warring neighbours are also fighting over fences in the front and rear garden, with Mr Swirsky suggesting Ms Tan has “gradually over time” moved them “further over into the Flachs’ property”, which she denies.

Story continues

Ms Tan's house, right, and the Flachs' home, left, are in a leafy suburb - CHAMPION NEWS

Ms Tan is seeking compensation for an alleged reduction in value of her home, caused by trespass, encroachment and damage – and is also seeking an injunction barring the Flachs from siting what she claims is intrusive CCTV.

She alleges a series of intrusive acts, including damage to fence panels, a mature tree and garden wall, as well as theft of number plates from a fence and “nuisance by videoing her and her family in her garden, both with handheld devices and CCTV”.

On top of that, she says she and Ms Edge have been plagued over the years by Mrs Flach encouraging her daughter, Maria, to play the drums at a “deafening” volume.

Ms Edge gave evidence that the Flachs would leave their daughter at home playing the drums on Sunday mornings when they went to church, adding: “She would play for 40 minutes per day on average”.

It was put to Mrs Flach in the witness box that she was being accused by her neighbour of harassing Ms Tan by “encouraging” her daughter’s playing.

Mrs Flach replied: “Maria was at the local school where she was playing drums. She was sitting her grade five exams and needed practice time.”

She added that her daughter had generally never played more than once a week on a set of “dampened” drums.

Ms Tan had banged on the walls with “spades and other implements” and the Flachs had ultimately got rid of the drumkit, it was claimed, although Ms Tan and her daughter denied the banging.

Maria Flach 'needed practice' for her drumming exams - CHAMPION NEWS

Defending Ms Tan having the gutter ripped out, her barrister told the judge: “Her position is that the guttering was a trespass and, moreover, leaked and was causing damage to her property.

“Her position is that the claimants configured their house so all the rain water on the back of the house flowed along that guttering.”

But Mr Swirsky says she had no valid reason to tear down the gutter, which, even on her own case, was her responsibility to maintain as she claims it sat on a shared party wall.

If the guttering really was defective, she could have had it replaced, he said, telling Ms Tan: “Instead of doing that, you had your builders take the gutter down completely and throw it over their fence”.

Ms Tan from the witness box replied: “The gutter is over my land, but it’s not my responsibility. It was causing damage and nuisance.”

A history of clashes

Mr Swirsky told the court Ms Tan had previously clashed with the Flachs and other neighbours, and was handed a criminal behaviour order (CBO) after being convicted of harassment following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court in February 2016.

During her trial, Ms Tan was accused of consistently calling traffic wardens to complain about parking, branding neighbours “scum”, taking film footage from her bedroom window and in the street, and mounting the pavement in her car.

Rejecting claims that his clients directed CCTV cameras over the fence at Ms Tan, Mr Swirsky insisted the equipment was exclusively focused on their own garden, adding: “They are entitled to have CCTV – this may be thought prudent given the criminal behaviour order made against Ms Tan”.

He went on: “The claimants have installed CCTV, but it is trained on (their house not Ms Tan’s).

“Any recording/filming is tit-for-tat recording of allegations and counter allegations,” the barrister said, highlighting alleged incidents in 2018 and 2019 when Ms Tan had filmed Mrs Flach on her mobile phone.

Nor was there was any justification for Ms Tan seeking an anti-harassment order preventing the couple from “approaching or following her”, Mr Swirsky said.

‘Provocation’

But Ms Tan’s barrister pointed out that his client had to be specially vigilant about her conduct, owing to the CBO.

And he added: “It is clear, both from Ms Tan’s witness statement and from the photographs, that the claimants seek to try to provoke her, to photograph her with their CCTV, and to claim that they can be rude towards her when she is not permitted to answer.

“This amounts to a course of conduct which is harassment within the meaning of the Protection from Harassment Act 1997 and the claimants should be restrained from this.”

At a pre-trial hearing last month, Judge Saggerson bemoaned the cost of the litigation over such a small piece of land and commented: “I know this is all very vexing for the neighbours, but we are talking about inches”.

He asked: “How much are the parties pouring down the drain on this dispute?” before adding: “The loser will have to spend £150,000 sorting it out”.