Church must ‘kneel in penitence’, Archbishop of York says in Christmas sermon

The Archbishop of York highlighted the need for actions over words as he delivered a Christmas Day sermon at a challenging time for the Church of England as it faces criticism over failures in its handling of various abuse scandals. Stephen Cottrell will effectively become temporary leader of the Church in England next month in place of the outgoing Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, but has also faced calls to resign. Earlier this week, Mr Cottrell acknowledged things “could have been handled differently” after revelations that a priest at the centre of a sexual abuse case was twice reappointed under him while he was serving as bishop of Chelmsford.