Archbishop of York: Church should 'kneel in penitence' after sex scandals

The Church of England needs to "kneel in penitence" and "be changed", the Archbishop of York is expected to say in his Christmas Day sermon.

It comes at a challenging time for the Church, which has faced criticism over how it handled a number of abuse scandals.

Mr Cottrell will next month effectively become the Church's temporary leader in place of the outgoing Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Mr Welby announced his resignation in November and will step down on 6 January after a report found prolific serial abuser John Smyth may have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported him to police in 2013.

But Mr Cottrell has himself also faced calls to quit after revelations David Tudor, a priest at the centre of a sexual abuse case, was twice reappointed under him while he was serving as bishop of Chelmsford.

With Mr Welby not giving the 25 December sermon, the focus has moved to what Mr Cottrell will say at York Minster.

He is expected to say the Church must "kneel in penitence and adoration" this Christmas and "be changed".

He will say about Jesus: "At the centre of the Christmas story is a vulnerable child; a vulnerable child that Herod's furious wrath will try and destroy, for like every tyrant he cannot abide a rival.

"The Church of England - the Church of England I love and serve - needs to look at this vulnerable child, at this emptying out of power to demonstrate the power of love, for in this vulnerable child we see God.

"If you're in love, show me. If you have love in your hearts, embody and demonstrate that love by what you do."

'Put the needs of others first'

The archbishop will add: "This is what we learn at the manger. Put the needs of others first - those who are cold and hungry and homeless this Christmas.

"Those who are victims of abuse and exploitation. Those who, like the little holy family, have to flee oppression and seek refuge in a foreign land."

On the Tudor case, Mr Cottrell has acknowledged things "could have been handled differently, and regrets that it wasn't".

But Tudor's victims have branded Mr Cottrell's response to the case "insulting and upsetting". They have suggested it's "inevitable" that he resigns or is forced out of his role.

Bishop of Newcastle Helen-Ann Hartley questioned how Mr Cottrell could have any credibility, and Bishop of Gloucester Rachel Treweek declined to publicly back him.

Meanwhile, the Bishop of Dover, Rose Hudson-Wilkin, is giving the sermon at Canterbury Cathedral in place of Mr Welby and will speak of the birth of Jesus as a triumph of "light and hope" over "fear and darkness".