Church refuses to let Danny Boyle film zombie apocalyse scenes at historic St Mary’s

St Mary the Virgin church in Morpeth, which Danny Boyle wanted to use as a location for his zombie movie - Mark Pinder

The Church of England has banned director Danny Boyle from filming his latest zombie apocalyse movie at a 14th-century Gothic church.

Boyle thought the church of St Mary the Virgin in Morpeth, Northumberland, would have made the ideal location for scenes for his dystopian vision of the future in 28 Years Later.

But a church court has rejected his application, ruling that filming his sequel to 28 Days Later at St Mary’s would “offend” church doctrines and “profane” the house of God.

In a decision that has split the local parish, the Consistory Court of the Diocese of Newcastle barred St Mary’s from being used in the director’s film about a post-apocalyptic Britain roamed by zombies, starring Jodie Comer and Cillian Murphy.

Despite both the vicar of St Mary’s and its warden backing the plan, the ecclesiastical court rejected the application.

Danny Boyle wanted to film scenes for his latest zombie apocalyse movie at a church in Morpeth - Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Boyle, through Camilla Stephenson, the supervising location manager for DNA Films, had sought to use the Grade I-listed church as the setting of a number of key scenes in the film, which also stars Ralph Fiennes.

The filmmakers told the Rev Simon White, the rector of Morpeth, that the scenes were to portray a “post-apocalyptic world in which people are largely infected by a ‘rage’ virus which leads them to violence”.

Along with Dr Andrew Mowat, St Mary’s churchwarden, he agreed to back the request and applied with DNA Films to the diocesan advisory committee (DAC) for approval.

They pointed out that the church had been previously used for an episode of the ITV crime drama Vera, and gave examples of filming in other churches “involving murder, science fiction, fantasy and horror”.

Among the graves at St Mary's is that of suffragette Emily Wilding Davison - Stuart Forster/Alamy

The rector suggested that the film would give the audience the chance “to engage with a popular apocalyptic genre, whether one likes it or not, the content of which ‘could in part be described by the Book of Revelation’” and that the church was “appropriately portrayed as a place of sanctity with a storyline that is more biblical than profane”.

He said he did not believe that using the church – which contains several important 14th-century stained glass windows and the grave of the suffragette Emily Wilding Davison – would bring it, the parish or the diocese into disrepute.

Dr Mowat said had seen the script and had “reported to the parochial church council that there was no blasphemy, very little swearing and no disrespect to God in the scene to be filmed”.

Members of the PCC who had seen the prequels 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later noted that the content “was violent and very gory” and that the language could be expected to contain profanity.

They said, however, that the films did not glorify violence or evil and that the horror genre was “neither for or against the gospel message”, noting that the bible contained many gory descriptions.

The 14th-century Gothic church attracted the eye of Danny Boyle - Stuart Forster/Alamy

It was at this point that the Archdeacon of Lindisfarne intervened and advised the parishes in her district not to agree to the filming request.

The Archdeacon said she “had researched the previous two films in the sequel … and formed the preliminary view that the subject matter of the film rendered filming in a consecrated church potentially inappropriate regardless of whether the proposed church scene might be regarded as intrinsically unobjectionable”.

The DAC received only one formal objection to the plan, from a member of St Mary’s PCC who said it “would be damaging for the Church of England in the long term” and that the “powerful” financial incentive on offer was “inappropriate”.

The court agreed, ruling that to use St Mary’s for the filming of 28 Years Later would be “intrinsically objectionable”.

Judge Simon Wood, chancellor of the Consistory Court, stated: “It contains notions and imagery which offend against the canons of the Church of England and which those best placed to advise have characterised as theologically problematic, allowing the church to be profaned, inconsonant with sound doctrine, not edifying to the people and not befitting the house of God.”

The film is scheduled for release next year.