Church roof collapses in Brazil city, killing at least two

::Recife, Brazil

::August 30, 2024

::Roof of a Brazil church collapses as food is

distributed, leading to several deaths and injuries

"The rescue teams attended to 17 people; two were taken to the hospital, and the others suffered minor injuries. Unfortunately, two men died. We are removing the bodies. We are doing a final check with the fire department dogs to see if there are any other victims, we believe and hope there are none. When the collapse occurred, several people helped to move the people who were trapped, so we still do not know how many people were here in the church."

At the time of the collapse, the church was being used for food distribution, Krause said.