The CIA believes Covid-19 likely originated from a lab leak in China rather than animal transmission in Wuhan, according to newly released findings.

The assessment was published this weekend on orders from Trump-appointed spy chief John Ratcliffe, though the agency acknowledged it has "low confidence" in its conclusion.

Former CIA director William Burns commissioned the investigation during Biden's presidency.

The agency has examined both natural transmission and laboratory origins as potential sources of the pandemic.

"The CIA continues to assess that both research-related and natural origin scenarios of the covid-19 pandemic remain plausible," the agency said in a statement.

Mr Ratcliffe told Breitbart News that he wanted the origin investigation to be made public as soon as possible, prompting his decision to declassify the documents.

“One of the things that I’ve talked about a lot is addressing the threat from China on a number of fronts, and that goes back to why a million Americans died and why the Central Intelligence Agency has been sitting on the sidelines for five years in not making an assessment about the origins of covid.

“That’s a day-one thing for me.

“I’ve been on record as you know in saying I think our intelligence, our science, and our common sense all really dictates that the origins of covid was a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“But the CIA has not made that assessment or at least not made that assessment publicly.

“So I’m going to focus on that and look at the intelligence and make sure that the public is aware that the agency is going to get off the sidelines.”

Mr Trump was serving his first term as president when the virus began spreading in 2020, resulting in over one million deaths. The then-POTUS contracted covid himself and often blamed China for its prevalence.

He was criticised for driving past supporters while in recovery from the virus and suggesting that disinfectant injected into the body could work as an inoculation.