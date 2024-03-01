CIAA, Samaritan's Feet partner for 'Shoes of Hope'
Hundreds of Baltimore City residents are walking in new shoes thanks to one of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association's more personal events. When people look good, they feel good, and at the American Legion Hall on McElderry Street, it's a bottom's up approach to building confidence with a free pair of shoes. What has been a CIAA tradition for years, Samaritan's Feet International is once again bringing its "Shoes of Hope" program to Baltimore.