CIAA Tournament having a positive impact on local business in Baltimore
This is the fourth year in a row Baltimore has hosted the CIAA Tournament. Along with the fun of the games and the celebrations happening around the city, it's also a great opportunity for Baltimore and its businesses to celebrate some additional money. This year, the tournament will run from February 26 to March 6. Nearly a two-week window for visitors to spend their time and money. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/ciaa-tournament-having-a-positive-impact-on-local-business-in-baltimore