Ciara Named Host of ESPN’s 2019 Sports Humanitarian Awards, Nominees Announced

Grammy winner Ciara has been named the host of the 2019 Sports Humanitarian Awards, ESPN announced Wednesday.The fifth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards presented by ESPN will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at L.A. Live’s The Novo in Los Angeles, on the eve of the 2019 ESPY Awards.“My family and I have witnessed first-hand the positive impact humanitarian efforts can have locally and globally,” Ciara, who is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, said. “I am honored to celebrate athletes who are using their platforms to inspire, motivate and empower.”Also Read: NFL Draft Has 'Become the Ultimate Reality TV,' ESPN VP of Production SaysThe singer will also take the stage for a special musical performance with songwriter Andy Grammer.This year sees Chris Long, Reggie Bullock, Yadier Molina and Sloane Stephens as finalists for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.Also Read: WWE Superstars, US Women's Ice Hockey Team Among ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards WinnersOthers recognized for their impact on the community aside from their sporting achievements include Tyler Trent and Lina Khalifeh, who were named Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honorees.The Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Fire Soccer Club, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York City Football Club are all nominated for Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year finalists. The award represents a sports club/team that demonstrates how teamwork can create a measurable impact on a community or cause, with the winner able to direct a $100,000 grant from ESPN to the qualified charity related to the award-winning humanitarian efforts.Also Read: ESPYS 2018: Red Carpet Arrivals (Photos)The net proceeds of the event will once again benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation. To date, $7.5 million has been donated to the community on behalf of the Sports Humanitarian Awards.The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on July 9 and highlights of the evening will be showcased during a one-hour program on ESPN, July 18, at 7 p.m. ET.Read original story Ciara Named Host of ESPN’s 2019 Sports Humanitarian Awards, Nominees Announced At TheWrap

