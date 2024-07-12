Ciara and Serena Williams Open the 2024 ESPYS with an Electric Live Performance

The singer opened up the 2024 ESPY Awards by hitting the stage with the tennis icon, who is also serving as the show's host

Frazer Harrison/Getty Ciara performs onstage during the 2024 ESPY Awards

Ciara made a superstar entrance at the 2024 ESPY Awards.

The R&B singer, 38, served as the annual ceremony's opening musical act at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 11, and got the crowd jumping when she was joined by host Serena Williams.

Ciara began her set with her 2004 single, “Goodies.” The hit record was not only her debut song as a professional artist, but also served as the title of her debut album.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Ciara performs on stage during the 2024 ESPY Awards

Next, the star transitioned into a medley of hits, featuring “1, 2 Step” and “Level Up” before the tennis legend, 42, entered through a line of girls dressed in her iconic performance outfits.

The crowd-pleasing show earned a standing ovation with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and other NFL players cheering the ladies on.

Ciara and Williams announced their performance a day before the ESPYs, posing for a selfie onstage in an Instagram post captioned, "This dynamic duo has something up their sleeves for the ESPYS this year 🏆."

In a selfie video from the same post, Williams, 42, teased that she had a "surprise" for the show's opening slot before Ciara popped up from behind to greet fans. "We have some fun surprises up our sleeve," the tennis icon shared while Ciara instructed folks to tune in to watch.

Related: Prince Harry Will Be Honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service at 2024 ESPYS

The latter's husband, Russell Wilson, seemed equally excited about the duo's performance as he reposted their selfie on his Instagram Stories — soundtracked to Ciara's "Level Up" — and tagged them with a bunch of red heart emojis.

This year's ESPYS performer lineup also includes rapper/Louisiana State University basketball player Flau’Jae Johnson. Meanwhile, famous faces like GloRilla, Quinta Brunson, Nikki Glaser and Rob Lowe, and athletes such as Draymond Green, Lindsey Vonn, Allyson Felix and Damar Hamlin will present.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Ciara performs on stage during the 2024 ESPY Awards

Ciara's participation in this year's ESPYS comes amid her run with Missy Elliott on the latter's Out of This World Tour, which kicked off in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, July 4. The "Get Up" singer also released a new collaboration with Christian rapper Hulvey in June, a remix of his 2023 song “Altar."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking to PEOPLE about working together, Ciara said, “It was really important to me to be able to use my platform to share this song, because I believe songs like ‘Altar’ have the opportunity to inspire, instill hope in people, and spread love!”

She added, “This is honestly one my favorite features I’ve ever been a part of!”

The 2024 ESPY Awards are airing live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

She added, “This is honestly one my favorite features I’ve ever been a part of!”

The 2024 ESPY Awards are airing live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.