Ciara Shows Off Pregnant Belly in Kobe Bryant Lakers Jersey at 2020 Super Bowl

Ciara and Russell Wilson paid homage to the late Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Super Bowl.

On Sunday, the pregnant singer, 34 and her NFL husband, 31, both wore Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers jersey to the Super Bowl match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The game took place exactly one week after the NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles.

After the game, Ciara shared a series of photos showing off her baby bump in the special gear.

Earlier that weekend, she and Wilson also honored Bryant and his daughter Gianna at the NFL Honors award ceremony. Ciara wore two necklaces that featured the initial necklaces “K” and “G,” while the Seattle Seahawks quarterback wore a tux in Lakers’ purple.

Ahead of the Super Bowl festivities, Ciara and Wilson announced that they were expecting another child together on Thursday with two posts on Instagram of the “Melanin” singer showing her pregnant belly in a bikini.

Alongside the snap, the “I Bet” singer wrote “Number 3,” and also gave credit to her husband for taking the picture. Wilson also shared a version of the photo, taken instead as a selfie with Ciara in the background.

The two photos were taken as Wilson and Ciara vacationed in Turks and Caicos with their children. The couple, who wed in 2016, welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in April 2017. Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 5, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

“They’re so excited to expand their family,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE last week.

During an interview with PEOPLE in December, Ciara opened up about her hopes for the new year — and shared that she was excited to spend time with her children and husband.

“What I’m looking forward to the most in 2020 is watching my kids reach more milestones and of course, having more and more fun with my husband too,” she said at the time.

Ciara added: “It’s so sweet when I see my kids just grow and achieve new things. Like my son is now reading, he’s reading words by himself. He’s starting to sound it out and that makes me so proud. Then my daughter, she’s got so much personality and so much sass so she just has a mind of her own and she knows who she is already at 2½.”

“She’s 2½ going on 21,” the “Level Up” singer continued. “So I just look forward to seeing what they’re going to keep doing and how they’re gonna grow.”