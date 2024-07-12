Ciara Takes the 2024 ESPYS Stage in a Leather Catsuit to Perform Iconic Hits like 'Goodies': See Her Look!

The Grammy winner donned a sexy, hot weather leather ensemble for her performance at the awards show hosted by Serena Williams

Frazer Harrison/Getty Ciara at the 2024 ESPYs.

Ciara has "One, Two Step"-ed onto the 2024 ESPY Awards' stage in style!

On Thursday, July 11, the 38-year-old R&B star opened the annual awards show with a high-energy performance, donning a sexy leather catsuit to play some of her well-known hits like "Goodies," "Level Up" and "One, Two Step." Her long blonde hair was styled into voluminous waves.

Following her set — which included an impressive dance break — the singer received a standing ovation from Damar Hamlin as well as some other NFL players, PEOPLE reports from inside Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

When host Serena Williams took the stage, the tennis champion congratulated Ciara's husband, Pittsburgh Steelers quaterback Russell Wilson "because dang," she joked.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Ciara at the 2024 ESPYs.

While Ciara didn't walk the red carpet, fans know she's more than capable of serving up glam looks. She recently wore a stunning double-breasted white suit jacket at Jhpiego's Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala and an all-white outfit with gold leaf pieces at The Color Purple premiere in December,

No stranger to the ESPYs, the singer is fresh off releasing her collaboration with Christian rapper Hulvey, a remix of his inspiring track “Altar."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Ciara at the 2024 ESPYs.

On Wednesday, Williams shared on ESPN's TikTok page that Ciara was "opening the ESPYs," as the pair teased "some fun surprises up our sleeve."

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 ESPYs

It's been a major few months for Ciara, who not only just kicked off her tour with Missy Elliott and recreated the cover of her debut album Goodies for its 20th anniversary, but just toasted an 8th wedding anniversary with her husband Wilson.

Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback celebrated the milestone by sharing a compilation of photos featuring Ciara and their four children: Amora, 6 months, Win, 4, Sienna, 7, and Future Zahir, 10, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

“Celebrating 8 years of God’s love & grace over us @Ciara! Since we met, you’ve been my strength in every trial. My joy in every moment. My peace in every prayer. God blessed me with the most incredible gift in you! I am so grateful for our journey together,” Wilson wrote. “Here’s to a lifetime more. I love you Mrs. Wilson to Heaven & back! ❤️.”

The ESPY Awards are airing live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

