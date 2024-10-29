Ciara and Vera Wang Twin in Coordinating Black and White Looks for 2024 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

The singer and the designer posed for photos hand in hand

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Vera Wang and Ciara at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Ciara and Vera Wang took their matchy-matchy game to a whole new level.

On Oct. 28, the singer, 39, and the fashion designer, 75, stepped out for the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards in coordinating looks each tailored to their own unique styles.

Both designed by Wang, the outfits were each in black and white. Wang wore a white dress over a black bandeau top with a black shawl, her signature silhouette. Ciara rocked a black skirt (that looked like trousers) with a simple white tank and white opera gloves. Both women wore matching oversize sunglasses to complete their looks.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

At this year's CFDA Fashion Awards, Erykah Badu is being honored with the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Icon award. Previous recipients of the prestigious award, which has recognized influential figures in fashion since 2010, include Zendaya, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

The 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards are hosted by Cynthia Erivo and will be presented by Amazon Fashion at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Ciara at 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

At the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards, Ciara opted for a very demure look, choosing a curve-hugging sheer Tom Ford midi dress with sweetheart-style neckline, plus ankle-strap pumps and David Yurman jewels. She wore her honey-blonde hair in a curly updo with a few tendrils around her face.

Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Vera Wang at 2023 CFDA Awards

At last year's CFDA Awards, Wang wore another black and white look while attending with Vanessa Hudgens. For this look, she wore a white skirt with a black geometric top the draped down to her knees and had a plunging neckline and skin-baring cutouts. She also wore over-the-elbow black gloves for even more drama. Wang was honored last year with the Board of Directors Tribute Award.

