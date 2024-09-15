Ciara's forecast: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
Ciara's forecast: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
Ciara's forecast: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
It started with a melting glacier that set off a landslide, which triggered a tsunami. Then the Earth began to shake
Which came first, the panels or the tree?
A child was dragged off a dock and underwater in a rare attack by a river otter at a marina in Washington state on Thursday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
Tropical Storm Gordon is weakening over the Atlantic, but the Southeast US faces rain from Francine and another storm brewing.
At least four people have died, thousands of homes have been damaged and hundreds have been evacuated from homes after flooding struck central and eastern Europe on Saturday
At a construction cost of $16 billion, the Site C hydroelectric dam and reservoir on the Peace River in northeastern British Columbia is the most expensive public infrastructure project in the province's history.Last month, B.C. Hydro started filling the dam's 83-kilometre long reservoir. The dam is expected to start producing power by December and be fully operational by the fall of 2025.At 1,100 megawatts, Site C will generate enough electricity to power 450,000 homes, increasing available pow
A harbor seal in the Pacific Northwest on Friday found itself in the mouth of a humpback whale and in desperate need of an exit strategy. The image atop this post, captured by Tim Filipovic of Eagle Wings Tours, shows the moment the s
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Storm Ileana has weakened to a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the latest forecast
It’s unseasonably warm and unusually dry across parts of Eastern Canada as a powerful summerlike ridge of high pressure parks over the region
It’s going to be another active week across the Prairies as a familiar pattern spreads over the region
A spectacled bear was born in a rescue center built in a community where bears are protected in a dry forest area of Peru. The bear cub, which has not yet been named, was discovered by park rangers from the rural community of Santa Catalina de Chongoyape, who noticed that the mother bear, Lola, was not leaving her den. The spectacled bear, a vulnerable species native to the South American Andes, is known worldwide thanks to Paddington Bear, a children's storybook character created in 1958 by British writer Michael Bond.
Mary Adele Chocolate is still a bit rattled after seeing a family of bears getting into the garbage outside her home in Gamèti, N.W.T., a little over a week ago."I know bears can do anything, you know, they can break the window, they can break the door, or they can do anything, if they're hungry," she said."And I'm scared of that. I have children and our grandchildren here all the time."Chocolate said there were three bears seen around Gamèti that day, and she says that wildlife officers ended u
It’s going to be another active week across the Prairies as a familiar pattern spreads over the region
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday asked an appeals court to revive a Trump-era rule that lifted remaining Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves in the U.S.
Scientists say they figured out what caused a massive nine-day vibration that offers new warnings about human-linked climate change. CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir explains.
PRAGUE (AP) — The death toll was rising in Central European countries on Sunday after days of heavy rains caused widespread flooding and forced mass evacuations.
(Bloomberg) -- South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile is well after receiving medical attention because he felt faint while delivering a speech, his spokesman said.Most Read from BloombergHousing’s Worst Crisis in Decades Reverberates Through 2024 RaceAn Affordable Nomadic Home Design Struggles to Adapt to Urban LifeUS Driving and Congestion Rates Are Higher Than EverA City Finds Success Using 'Trees as Medicine'The Hague Is World’s First City to Ban Oil and Air Travel AdsMashatile, 62, s
HONOLULU, Hawaii (AP) — Investigators reviewing the emergency response to last year's devastating wildfire on Maui said in a report released Friday they found “no evidence” Hawaii officials made preparations for it, despite days of warnings that critical fire weather was about to arrive.
The city says 16th Avenue N.W. will reopen Monday as work starts wrapping up to repair broken sections of the Bearspaw feeder main.Francois Bouchart, the City of Calgary's director of capital priorities and investment, shared the traffic update Friday when he addressed the city's water situation.He reiterated the news from Thursday, when Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced water restrictions could be lifted in 10 days."Our updated timeline for the end of water restrictions remains the same," Bo