Ciara's forecast: Sunshine continues Wednesday, but rain is incoming
Scientists discovered the pregnant sea creature off the coast of New Zealand.
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s premier has responded to a challenge from the prime minister to submit an alternative to the federal carbon pricing program. Tim Houston's “Still Better Than a Carbon Tax Plan” summarizes the steps his government has taken so far to battle climate change. The document includes his government’s previously released plans for coastal protection, climate change, clean electricity and green hydrogen. He submitted the plan to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a letter dated Marc
“Many thanks to the farmer for doing the right thing.”
The elk left the area after catching its breath. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan reports.
Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi has threatened to send 20,000 elephants to Germany amid a dispute over the import of hunting trophies.
A North Atlantic right whale was found dead over the weekend about 80 kilometres off the coast of Virginia. According to the New England Aquarium, the whale known as "catalog #1950" was last spotted mid-February off the coast of Florida. She was documented by aerial surveys and listed as being healthy, alongside her newborn calf. But something happened during the whale's annual migration to northern waters. This photo shows the now-deceased right whale with her calf on Jan. 11, off the coast of
A potent spring storm will likely cause travel headaches for Ontario motorists on Wednesday and Thursday, thanks to a blast of blustery winds, drenching rains and a swath of heavy snow
Mountain lion attacks remain almost surprisingly rare, but two recent dramatic incidents have shone a spotlight on the precarious human/lion balance, writes Sheila Flynn
HUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked Taiwan during the morning rush hour Wednesday, killing nine people, stranding dozens of workers at quarries and sending some residents scrambling out the windows of damaged buildings. The quake, which also injured more than 1,000, was centered off the coast of rural, mountainous Hualien County, where some buildings leaned at severe angles, their ground floors crushed. Just over 150 kilometers (93 miles) away in the capit
Alberta bids adieu to the spring warmth in a hurry as a cold front will help send the province back into wintry territory this week, with a hefty amount of snowfall for some areas
A complex setup for spring storms will result in numerous weather hazards in southern and eastern Ontario this week, including soaking rains, thunderstorms, heavy, wet snow and strong winds.
Photos show the “slender” animal discovered in a forest of India.
Trillions of cicadas are about to emerge in parts of the US in numbers not seen in decades and possibly centuries. People in the southeast of the US are set for a "sight to behold", experts say, as periodical cicadas - which usually surface every 13 years - will emerge coinciding with another brood which come out in a 17-year cycle this spring. The dual emergence of the periodical cicadas, who are infamous for how loud they can be, is a rare phenomenon and is estimated to have last happened 221 years ago in 1803, when Thomas Jefferson, one of America's founding fathers, was US president.
STORY: Taiwan's biggest earthquake in at least 25 years killed at least nine people and injured more than 900. Some buildings tilted at precarious angles in the mountainous, sparsely populated county of Hualien, near the epicenter of the 7.2 magnitude quake, which struck just offshore at about 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) and triggered massive landslides.The quake hit at a depth of 15.5 km (9.6 miles), just as people were headed for work and school, setting off a tsunami warning for southern Japan and the Philippines that was later lifted.
A little over a month into Alberta's wildfire season, 57 fires are burning
Wildlife officers have finally captured a dangerous 3.9-metre (12.8-foot) crocodile which had spent months stalking the residents of Herbert River in North Queensland, Australia. Resident Lawrence Perticato first reported the saltwater croc to the authorities after noticing a “dramatic change” in its behaviour. He said the animal “thrashed and had a go” at him while he was mowing his lawn, and ate three of his neighbour’s chickens. Saltwater crocodiles are the largest living reptiles in the world, with males growing up to 1,000–1,500 kilograms (2,200–3,300 pounds) in weight and 6 metres (20 feet) long. “He started to come for us and stalk us on the riverbank here,” Lawrence recalled to ABC News after the beast’s eventual capture. “I've lived on the river all my life and have become accustomed to crocodiles, and I know when there's a dangerous one…" Despite his previous experience with crocodiles, Lawrence felt “on edge” for the months that the animal was active in Herbert River. The croc’s reign of terror was ended when he was caught in a gated trap on the banks of the river. After the capture, Herbie was driven to Townsville for transfer to a crocodile farm or zoo.
Heavy snow, strong wind, and a messy mix will blanket the Maritimes for the remainder of the week
A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.
ZEBALLOS, B.C. — A killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon for almost two weeks appears healthy, with signs the young orca is seeking prey, but officials are awaiting results of a deeper analysis of its condition. Rescue officials, who have been trying to coax the two-year-old orca calf to pass through a narrow, swift-moving channel leading to the open ocean, will now attempt to feed the young whale, said Paul Cottrell, the Fisheries Department's Pacific region marine mammal co-ordin
A federal review of Canada's forestry sector emissions needs to go much further than currently proposed or it could jeopardize its credibility, nearly a dozen environmental groups said as they ramped up pressure over what they claim is the sector's underreported carbon footprint. In an open letter shared Tuesday, the groups say the federal government must broaden the review's scope to consider how forestry emissions are estimated in the first place. "The review’s failure to address Canada’s appr