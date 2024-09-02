Ciara's forecast: Warm up across San Diego County
The unofficial start of fall may begin on a warmer-than-normal note for much of Canada
The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Saturday morning it is tracking three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.
For decades, farmers across America have been encouraged by the federal government to spread municipal sewage on millions of acres of farmland as fertilizer. It was rich in nutrients, and it helped keep the sludge out of landfills. But a growing body of research shows that this black sludge, made from the sewage that flows from homes and factories, can contain heavy concentrations of chemicals thought to increase the risk of certain types of cancer and to cause birth defects and developmental de
A fence that runs across the sand and into the water at a Constance Bay beach colloquially known as The Point has some questioning whether waterfront property owners have the legal right to build structures on the shorelines that front their properties.In Ontario, some do, according to a lawyer consulted by CBC News. While she couldn't comment on the Constance Bay case, Margot Pomerleau, a partner with the Ottawa-based firm MBC Law, explained it depends on two factors: shoreline ownership and "r
HELSINKI (AP) — A white beluga whale named “Hvaldimir,” first spotted in Norway not far from Russian waters with a harness that ignited rumors he may be a Moscow spy, has been found dead.
In April at North Paddock Farms, located south of Taber, Alta., Alison Davie and husband Michael were concerned about the months to come. "It was very, very dry," Davie said in an interview last week. "We thought, oh my goodness."The farm, part of the St. Mary River Irrigation District, had its water allocation cut in half in April, after a dry winter affected snowpack and reservoir storage. The farm prepared its crop plan accordingly, even seeking to temporarily purchase water allocations withi
Tropical systems aren’t just a hazard along the coast
One man was taken to hospital with several severe injuries after being attacked by a grizzly bear in Rocky View County, about 53 kilometres northwest of Calgary on Sunday morning, according to Alberta EMS.Alberta RCMP, along with Alberta Fish and Wildlife and EMS responded to a call at around 10:20 a.m. just north of the intersection of Range Road 34 and Township Road 274.Mounties said the injuries could be life threatening.According to a spokesperson with the RCMP, the female grizzly bear was w
Hybrid cars and electric vehicles, otherwise known as EVs, are meant to help you shave down your gas budget and reduce fossil fuel's impact on the climate. Consumer Reports suggested EVs cost less to...
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A storm set off landslides and unleashed pounding rains that flooded many northern Philippine areas overnight into Monday, leaving at least 14 people dead and prompting authorities to suspend school classes and government work in the densely populated capital region.
Teams of biologists have relocated more than 33,000 freshwater mussels from the construction site of the new Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, which will connect Montreal's West Island to Vaudreuil-Dorion.A relocation operation of this scale is unprecedented for a Quebec construction site.Construction of the bridge began in late 2023, north of the current bridge. But before that work started, biologists were cataloguing the mussel population in the area.Studies conducted in 2019 and 2020 confirmed the pre
NHC watching 2 disturbances, including in Gulf of Mexico
A tiger mauled its handler at a popular amusement park in Australia, leaving the experienced worker hospitalized with “serious lacerations and puncture wounds”.
A ridge will keep temperature hot across the interior which will help fuel the risk for thunderstorms on Monday
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several disturbances for potential tropical development as the hurricane season nears its peak.
When it comes to the niche business of moving elephants, Dr. Amir Khalil and his team might be the best. The Egyptian veterinarian's résumé includes possibly the most famous elephant relocation on the planet. In 2020, Khalil's team saved Kaavan, an Asian elephant, from years of loneliness at a Pakistan zoo and flew him to a better life with other elephants at a sanctuary in Cambodia.
A storm risk on Sunday will precede a crisp and fall-like air mass to start the month of September
Guides from local rock hounding clubs led a weekend of field trips to favorite spots.
A resident of Kentville, N.S., who was concerned that the town's plans for a future connector road to support the construction of new housing would result in the destruction of old-growth forest on his property is hopeful that the road can be rerouted. As a child, Ron Cousins spent his days playing in his family's woodlot, on the edge of the town; as an adult, he cut trees selectively from the forest. Over time, he said he came to recognize the forest was special — especially the forest on the f
TOKYO (AP) — Tropical Storm Shanshan brought torrential rain Sunday to Japan ’s Shizuoka area southwest of Tokyo, as weather officials warned it would linger for several more days.