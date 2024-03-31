Ciara's forecast: Widespread rain continues Easter Sunday
BALTIMORE (AP) — Teams of engineers worked Saturday on the intricate process of cutting and lifting the first section of twisted steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which crumpled into the Patapsco River this week after a massive cargo ship crashed into one of its supports. Sparks could be seen flying from a section of bent and crumpled steel in the afternoon, and video released by officials in the evening showed demolition crews using a cutting torch to slice through the thick be
Tall, heavy buildings on a thin, man-made island can be a recipe for more flooding.
More than 20 million people along the West Coast are under flood watches due to a major storm this weekend bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. A flood watch is in effect for much of Southern California through Sunday afternoon, with areas of flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls. This area is in the process of seeing a widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain from San Francisco to San Diego, with up to 6 inches possible in the foothills of Southern California.
Plan ahead for travel issues as a duo of systems threatens rain, snow, and gusty winds across portions of Ontario and Quebec this week
Florida lawmakers found an unusual way to deal with climate change. | Opinion
The group says the push for EVs is "too late."
Two local First Nations with marine mammal scientists and Fisheries and Oceans Canada officials race against time to save an orca calf trapped in a lagoon off the coast of Vancouver Island. The calf followed its mother into the area, but she later died, and so far people haven't been able to coax the calf back out into the open ocean to join the rest of its pod.
ZooTampa at Lowry Park welcomed a baby Malayan tapir, part of endangered species. See photos of its spotted and striped coat.
There are a lot of ways to describe what’s happening to the Earth’s climate: Global warming. Researchers at MIT might finally have an answer, though. Instead of predicting Category 5 hurricanes or record heat days, they’ve developed a tool that allows people to see how many “outdoor days” their region might experience from now through 2100 if carbon emissions growth remains unchecked.
With options from $40 to $950, these are the best lightweight jackets for mucky spring weather.
Weather officials gave California the “heads up” as the powerful “swirling cyclone” captured in this satellite imagery moved ashore on Friday, March 29.The heaviest rain was expected on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, which also noted that California had already seen wet weather over eight of the previous 12 weekends. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
April begins Monday, and Mother Nature is bringing everything but the kitchen sink. A multi-day system will slide across much of the country and bring the potential for tornadoes, large hail, flooding and even snow. As if that weren’t enough, there could also be record warm temperatures.
NOAA scientists say a reexamination of weather patterns in December, January and February resembled a classic El Nino with a few exceptions. Notably anomalies were the Pacific Northwest and Northeast, where more moisture was present than is typical during an El Nino pattern.
The French National Assembly was confronted with a demand this week to have the clouds in our skies protected by Unesco. The move comes amid concerns that weather systems could be scientifically manipulated for military or civilian use. Who owns the clouds? A group of high school students, fearing the potential weaponisation of weather systems, put this question to the French parliament.They were accompanied by French author and lawyer Mathieu Simonet who, in his book The End of Clouds, argues t
Folks across the Maritimes and Newfoundland have to get through one more foul day before conditions finally clear up throughout the region
Scientists are puzzled over what's causing hundreds of fish to wash up dead in South Florida, including an endangered species native to the region. The fish are "spinning and whirling" onto shore in the Florida Keys, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC), which is labeling the incident as an "abnormal fish behavior event." In October, fishers and fishing guides began to notice erratic behavior of fish spinning in circles and upside down, Mike Parsons, professor of marine science at the Water School at Florida Gulf Coast University, told ABC News.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday set strict emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks, buses and other large vehicles, an action that officials said will help clean up some of the nation's largest sources of planet-warming greenhouse gases. The new rules, which take effect for model years 2027 through 2032, will avoid up to 1 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades and provide $13 billion in net benefits in the form of fewer hospital vi
The Met Office said up to 15mm of more persistent and possibly thundery rain could fall on Easter Monday.
Meteorologist Taylor Cox shows temperatures in the 70s and 80s today then severe weather tomorrow.
BALTIMORE — A cargo ship rammed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the span to collapse and presumably killing six construction workers. On Wednesday, a day after the early-morning crash, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board boarded the ship and planned to recover information from its electronics and paperwork while divers searched for the bodies of workers who were still missing. Here's what we know so far about the collapse: WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED? The operato