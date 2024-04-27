Cider pub wins CAMRA award for 10th year in a row

Pebbles Tavern in Watchet has won Somerset Cider Pub of the Year 10 years in a row [BBC]

A tavern in a coastal town has won the title of Somerset Cider Pub of the Year for the 10th year in a row.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has once again awarded the accolade to Pebbles Tavern in Watchet.

Manager, Dean Manly, said he was proud to be recognised and believes the success is down to the pub's local selection of ciders and unique character.

He added that he hopes to win the prize for an 11th consecutive year in 2025.

The small pub has won many CAMRA awards [BBC]

"Somerset's the home of cider, and to be recognised as the best cider pub in Somerset, and being from Somerset myself, is a very proud feeling. Long may it continue," said Mr Manly

The pub serves local ciders, with the nearest made just 700 yards from its front door, and the furthest one hour away.

"We like to have local produce, with local people, no messing around with it - it's as natural as it can be with no chemicals," said Mr Manly.

The pub stocks a range of local ciders [BBC]

He added: "It's a lovely little place because it forces you to speak to people.

"You're not far away from others when you're sat in here. It's good drink and good conversation."

Meanwhile, the Esplanade Club, on Watchet's harbour, has been awarded Club of the Year by Somerset CAMRA.

