Cillian Murphy honours Peaky Blinders 'icon' after death aged 60: 'We'll miss her'

Peaky Blinder star Cillian Murphy led the tributes to Stephanie Collie, the show’s renowned costume designer, who has passed away at 60.

The official BBC show’s Instagram account broke the news to fans, honouring Collie’s pivotal contribution to the series’ iconic style.

The statement read: “We were so saddened to learn of the passing of costume designer Stephanie Collie.

“Stephanie’s incredible work in our first series was key to creating the iconic look of the Peaky Blinders, and has gone on to inspire so many people all around the world.

“Our love and thoughts are with her family.”

Murphy, who plays Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, shared a heartfelt statement recognising Collie's profound impact on the series.

Stephanie Collie was a renowned costume designer (Instagram/Peaky Blinders)

The Oscar winner, who is currently filming the Peaky Blinders film, penned: “Stephanie was a ferocious talent. She invented the Peaky Blinders look and silhouette that has become iconic across the world.

“We will all miss her. RIP.”

Collie passed away on October 26 at St Christopher’s Hospice in South London, six months after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Born on November 16, 1963, in Warrington, Cheshire, she played a pivotal role in shaping the iconic style of Peaky Blinders, which influenced global fashion trends.

Her impressive career also included work on notable productions such as Layer Cake, London Has Fallen, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and My Lady Jane.

Collie collaborated with renowned actors including Samuel L. Jackson, Keira Knightley, Gary Oldman, Ryan Reynolds, Michelle Williams, and Henry Cavill.

For her work on the first series of Peaky Blinders, she was awarded a Royal Television Society Award for Best Costume Design.

Following Murphy’s tribute, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds said that he was “deeply saddened” to hear about Collie’s death.

He wrote: “She was an accomplished and talented designer – but the world has also lost two precious natural resources: her wry wit and acerbic observational humour.

“My condolences to her family, colleagues and all who knew her. Rest well, Stephanie.”

While James Bond star Daniel Craig wrote: “Stephanie was responsible for so much of the look and feel of Layer Cake. She was a joy to work with and will be deeply missed. My heart goes out to her family and friends.”

“Stephanie was fuel for my characters. A wonderfully joyous and collaborative part of my process. I’ll miss her, is an understatement,” Samuel L. Jackson wrote.

Collie’s husband, cinematographer Hubert Taczanowski, passed away in June this year. She is survived by her three siblings, Fiona, Alison, and Nicola, as well as her nieces, nephews, and stepdaughter Julia, Taczanowski’s daughter from his previous marriage.