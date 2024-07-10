Cincinnati Animal CARE at full capacity after Fourth of July, remnants of Beryl
In Defense of Animals and Peace 4 Animals are offering a reward for information that leads to the individual who dumped the dog in the remote location
A German Shepherd was found abandoned with zip ties arounds its mouth and neck in a remote area of Malibu Creek Canyon, police say.
A dog died on July 4 after swimming at Lake Travis near Point Venture, Texas
Residents living near an artificial lake in Florida noticed a manatee swimming in it. Manatees typically swim near the coast and in rivers, not lakes.
The dog was recovered safely and returned to its owners
Svalinn dogs are trained to be top-of-the-line protection animals for the well-heeled. The cost this new status symbol? $150,000.
A young cat is fighting for survival in a South Carolina veterinary hospital after it was covered in a glue-like substance.
A deodorant stick selling for $18.49 at Shoppers Drug Mart has Canadian shoppers seeing red — again — and lambasting Loblaw and its affiliated stores for their exorbitant pricing amid a boycott of the chain and a cost of living affordability crisis.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys for Republican officials pressed Montana's Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn a landmark climate ruling that said the state was violating residents' constitutional right to a clean environment by allowing oil, gas and coal projects without regard for global warming.
When Tim Burrows bought his first electric vehicle in 2013, he and his wife took a trip down east and around the Cabot Trail on Cape Breton Island. It was pretty novel for the time. Less than 3,000 of the 1.78 million vehicles purchased that year were electric while the fear of being stranded nowhere near a charger was so stress inducing that even the most committed environmentalists thought twice about taking the leap. Chargers were few and far between. The range on a fully charged battery was
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The world's most endangered wolf species got a big boost at a Missouri wildlife reserve — four little puppies born this spring.
Discovery's Shark Week features a captivating Canadian story with Great White North, exploring the great white shark population in Nova Scotia.
MONTREAL — Whale rescue teams are preparing to make another attempt to disentangle a young right whale in the St. Lawrence Estuary, in an operation to save one of the last few hundred remaining animals of their kind in the ocean.
Ontario and Quebec are expected to see a considerable amount of rain as the remnants from what was once Hurricane Beryl track through the region on Wednesday. Some areas could see over 100 mm of rain, increasing the risk of flooding
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
Julie Newmar the cat is looking after her kitten Eartha Kitt, and two foster pups, Yin and Yang
National Hurricane Center monitoring new disturbance off Florida's coast
The Alberta government will permit selective grizzly bear hunts should they meet certain criteria, raising concerns from environmentalists who worry about the impacts on a threatened species.Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen made the change as part of a June 17 ministerial order. Under the order, the minister may issue what the province refers to as a "grizzly bear management authorization" for the purpose of hunting a grizzly."This is an overall management strategy for problem wildlife in
You don't have to go full "crunchy" to be good for the environment - in fact, many luxury cars can help save Mother Earth. Explore More: Car Experts Say Don't Buy These 7 SUVs That Cost the Most Money...
Last week a man living on the property was arrested for threatening neighbors after another near attack.