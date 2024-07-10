Cincinnati Animal CARE at full capacity after Fourth of July

Storyful

Body camera footage captured the moment a Florida police sergeant smashed a car window to help a dog that had been locked inside, as temperatures soared to 90 degrees in Bradenton on Monday, July 8.According to Bradenton Police, officers spotted the dog in a vehicle parked on Barcarotta Ave near the Manatee Public Library on Monday afternoon.Sgt Bordin is seen in this footage breaking the front passenger of the vehicle and reassuring the dog locked inside.“I know buddy, I’m gonna get you out,” Bordin says. Officers are then seen give the pup bottled water once she is out of the car.In a statement provided to Storyful, a public information officer for the Bradenton Police said it was “unclear how long the vehicle was unattended,” adding that the owner arrived on the scene and was informed the dog was going to animal services, “where she remains for the time being.” The car was not properly registered and was towed, police said.“Investigators with the Manatee County Animal Cruelty Task Force are assigned to the case to ensure the dog is properly taken care of in the future,” Bradenton Police told Storyful. “She is a very sweet pup, according to the officers who responded to the call for service.” Credit: Bradenton Police Department via Storyful