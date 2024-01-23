Cincinnati anti-violence advocate on impact shootings have on victim's family

CBC

Sitting by the warmth of a wood stove, Shawn Robicheau is quietly working away at a mosaic-style art piece. In vivid purple and green, he's creating a welcome mat that says "home."For the first time in years, Robicheau has a modest home to call his own. He's one of the first people to move into a cluster of 21 tiny houses on a sprawling rural farm in Little River, about 37 kilometres southwest of Moncton. "You have your own place. It feels better than being cold and not knowing if you're going t