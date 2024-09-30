Cincinnati-area groups pitch in to help with Helene relief efforts
Cincinnati-area groups pitch in to help with Helene relief efforts
The far-right conspiracy theorist's "MAN OF THE PEOPLE" post drew ire online.
Vladimir Putin goes to “surreal” lengths to shroud his private life in mystery, but recent security failures have allowed journalists and activists unprecedented access to the secrets of his inner circle. A new report by the Dossier Center, a Russian opposition media group, revealed that the Russian president, his rumored romantic partner, and children are isolated in their residences, travel only by armored train, yacht or private jet, and require visitors to quarantine for two weeks.The Russia
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
More than 50 people living in a mobile home park in Summerside have been given just over a month to determine if they can come up with the thousands of dollars needed to buy their land. Otherwise, they'll need to vacate and move their home elsewhere. "It's terrifying in a housing crisis not knowing what is going on," said Stephanie Harris. She remembers growing up in Evergreen Village. When it was time for her to start her own family, she moved right back to the mobile home park that she loved.H
First Nations have a longstanding tradition of welcoming guests into their communities, with that hospitality deeply rooted in a culture of respect and sharing. Whether it's for work, love or travel, some guests end up staying for decades, or even a lifetime.For these non-Indigenous people who have put down roots in First Nation communities in Ontario, reconciliation takes on a personal meaning.Reconciliation is a process that aims to address the historic address the historical injustices and on
Their sex attack on a girl was filmed and circulated online, sending shockwaves through the country.
“I’ve never seen concentrated damage like we’ve seen here.”
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
Jenna Hoffman, 21, allegedly made the videos at the request of a stranger on social media who was willing to pay for them, authorities allege
Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.
GENEVA (AP) — The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said a top Hamas commander killed in Lebanon Monday was one of its employees but had been suspended since allegations of his ties to the militant group emerged in March.
In a recorded phone call, William Braddock allegedly said that he was willing to kill his rival for “the good” of the country.
Sean “Diddy” Combs appears to be settling in to his hellhole prison digs. The disgraced musician has been taken off suicide watch and has been visiting with family who traveled to meet him inside the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, People and Fox News reported.An attorney for Combs, 54, has insisted that his client was never actually suicidal but put was put on watch because it’s standard for big-name celebs who are taken into federal custody. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
A man aged in his 60s is arrested after police respond to reports of a child suffering serious firearm injuries at a farm.
Martin Heidgen was paroled 19 years after he killed Katie Flynn and limo driver Stanley Rabinowitz
Jessyca Mullenberg's 1995 kidnapping shook her local Eau Claire, Wis., community
At least 105 people have died nationwide, as officials airdrop supplies to devastated areas of the US south-east.
A portion of a controversial law championed by Texas Republicans as a supposed voter fraud deterrent was overly vague.
At least 15 people are dead after Hurricane John hit Mexico twice, triggering landslides and floods.
June Mills lost control of her vehicle which mounted a pavement and killed Brenda Joyce, 76, in August 2023.