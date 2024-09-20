Cincinnati area immigrants fear for their safety after presidential debate

Reuters

TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada is further reducing the number of study permits it will grant to foreign students and tightening eligibility for work permits in a bid to cut down on the number of temporary residents in the country, the government said on Wednesday. The announcement comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, trailing in the public opinion polls and coming off a major by-election loss this week, seeks to reduce the number of temporary residents - including international students and foreign workers - in the country. Canada approved 509,390 in 2023, according to immigration department data, and 175,920 in the first seven months of 2024.