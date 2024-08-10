Cincinnati Bengals fans tailgate ahead of first preseason game of 2024 season
Ahead of the Bengals first preseason game of the 2024 season, fans donned their orange and black and tailgated throughout downtown Cincinnati.
Ahead of the Bengals first preseason game of the 2024 season, fans donned their orange and black and tailgated throughout downtown Cincinnati.
Did several swimmers at the Paris Olympics really wear swimsuits with the message "Not a dude!" emblazoned on their crotch to protest against the participation of transgender athletes? That was the claim made in a bunch of social media posts from August 2 and July 28, which include what they say is photo proof of the athletes in these crude outfits. However, it turns out that these photos were digitally altered, using AI. If you only have a minute… Several photos have been circulating online pur
PARIS — Aaron Brown tried to warn everybody. But they didn't listen.
It was another disaster for Team USA men's track and field during the 4x100 meter relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Shortly after the Sha'Carri Richardson and the
Tara Davis-Woodhall embracing her husband after winning gold in the women's long jump is among the memorable scenes from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The remarks in Tebogo's post-race news conference made the rounds on social media.
Alysha Newman made headlines on Thursday for doing the iconic "I'm injured, ow! No, SYKE! I'm twerking" celebration that we've seen before, in the midst of her winning a bronze medal in pole vault for her native Canada a the 2024 Paris Olympics. But there was a sto
A teen fishing in a walleye/steelhead tournament thought he had hooked a big steelhead, but once the fish was boated, he quickly realized it was a salmon species that was out of place in Lake Erie. It was an Atlantic salmon. Colton Alex, an experienced fisherman at age 18,…
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn't been in a rush to extend his three best players, and that lackadaisical approach was always going to come back to bite him. However, we didn't know he'd find a way to possibly ruin the negotiations with one of those players in a…
The Flames could potentially use more offense and there's an old Edmonton Oiler still available.
A pair of surprising events at the Paris Olympics have caught the public’s imagination and taken on a life of their own on social media as the 2024 Games draw to a close. A rather wonderful thing occurred during the highly competitive women’s volleyball gold medal match between Canada and Brazil. As detailed in this …
I would like to dedicate this post to Raygun for giving us the unexpected, absolute best Olympics meme at the last minute.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Three years ago, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Olympics ended in a dramatic standoff at a Tokyo airport when officials from the Belarus team tried to send her home against her will.
This is a question without a full answer, isn't it? The men's 4x100 relay team once again struggled at an Olympics, finishing next to last in the finals in Paris due to a bad pass of the baton between Christian Coleman and Kenny Bednarek, mostly dooming the rest of the legs…
PARIS (AP) — Japan's b-girl Ami won gold at the Olympics ' first breaking event by spinning, flipping and toprocking past a field of 16 dancers Friday in a high-energy competition that may not return for future Games.
Two-time American Olympian Ariana Ramsey discovers what free healthcare is like while living in the Olympic Village — and shares her amazement with her followers on TikTok.
Guardian Caps -- which are used as additional head protection over helmets -- are all the rage during NFL training camps as players are required to use them there. But now, there's the option to wear them during games. And with the Pittsburgh Steeler
Women's golf finished Saturday at Le Golf National with Round 4. Here's what the updated leaderboard looks like at the 2024 Paris Olympics:
You know the drill. Sure, in fantasy football drafts, the theory goes that you can take any player, no matter what,
Here's how fans are reacting to a stunning Canadian upset to win gold in the men's 4x100m relay final on Friday. Spoiler: The nation is pretty fired up.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The first sign of trouble Thursday night came when Noah Lyles started rounding the curve in the Olympic final of the 200 meters — the sprint that has always been his best race.