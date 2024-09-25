Cincinnati car wash employee accused of shooting coworker at work
An employee at a car wash in Madisonville was allegedly shot early Wednesday morning by another employee.
An employee at a car wash in Madisonville was allegedly shot early Wednesday morning by another employee.
The life of a Calgary woman who suffered years of domestic violence and was ultimately murdered by her on-again, off-again partner of six years, could have been saved if a 911 operator had labelled the call as a request for help, a judge heard.On Tuesday, Brandon Yellowfly, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his spouse, Autumn Crosschild.Crosschild, 25, was beaten to death by Yellowfly in June 2022.Details of the crime come from an agreed statement of facts read aloud by
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another woman sued Sean “Diddy” Combs on Tuesday, alleging that the music mogul and his head of security raped her and recorded it on video at his New York recording studio in 2001.
Sarah Badshaw, the 18-year-old woman involved in a brazen Porsche theft in Mississauga earlier this month, is now accused of being involved in two more auto thefts that happened over the span of five days.
Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.
Roy Rosselló, a former member of the boy band Menudo, alleged he was drugged and raped when he was a teen by Jose Menendez in the 1980s
Police in Port Huron, Mich., say they arrested three men who allege illegally entered the U.S., across the St. Clair River from Canada in a raft.According to authorities, they were spotted near the mouth of the Black River on Monday.Investigators determined the trio were Mexican citizens.When officers responded, police say they saw the accused carrying duffel bags and running northbound on Michigan Street near Grand River Avenue.Authorities show the raft they allege was used by three Mexicans tr
In April 2022, corrections officer Vicky White helped felon Casey White escape from jail. Only one of them made it out alive
Three men are charged with attempted murder and kidnapping
For the first time in a Brampton courtroom Tuesday, a Toronto police officer provided an eyewitness account of the moment Chadd Facey was tackled to the ground after selling a fake Apple watch to two off-duty police officers, hours before his death in 2021.Const. Gurmakh Benning, who has worked with Toronto police for nine years, testified that he saw Const. Calvin Au take Facey to the ground near a ravine in Brampton, moments after Benning had gotten his money back for the fake watch Facey had
After watching the presidential election unfold in 2016, my family moved from Connecticut to Switzerland. Our lives drastically improved abroad.
A 41-year-old P.E.I. woman has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference on a person under the age of 16.RCMP said the force's Major Crime Unit began its investigation on Sept. 14.On Sept. 24, the woman was arrested in Queens County and charged with:Sexual assault.Sexual interference.Invitation to sexual touching.Permitting a person under 19 to consume cannabis contrary to the Cannabis Control Act.RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore said police believe there is no threat to the greater public.
The music mogul and father of seven was arrested on Sept. 16 and remains behind bars after pleading not guilty
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man with a long history of mental illness who has repeatedly sought to waive his right to appeal his death sentence faced execution Tuesday evening for killing his 3-month-old son more than 16 years ago.
Footage shared by a Ukrainian battalion appears to show the use of a fearsome "dragon drone" in a nighttime operation that set an area of trees ablaze.
Stewart Rosenwasser had been indicted Monday in a federal corruption case before FBI agents came to arrest him Tuesday. He reportedly died by suicide.
A Florida deputy was struck by a “manic woman” driving outside the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) headquarters in Fort Myers on Monday, September 23.This footage released to X by Sheriff Carmine Marceno shows LCSO Deputy Bruce Fowler getting struck by a vehicle outside the LCSO headquarters in Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday.The LCSO said that a citizen went into the headquarters to file a report about a woman causing a disturbance outside. When Fowler entered the parking lot to deescalate the situation, he realized the woman was acting erratically and requested additional support, during which the woman struck him with her vehicle.“I am absolutely outraged by the actions of this criminal,” Marceno said. “This woman showed a complete lack of regard for Deputy Fowler, who was attempting to assist her.”LCSO said that the suspect has been arrested and that Fowler is currently at home recovering from his injuries. Credit: Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff via Storyful
Crown and defence lawyers made sentencing recommendations for a Catholic school board high school teacher found guilty of sexual exploitation and making sexual material available to someone under the age of 18.Ryan Turgeon, 39, chose not to say anything following submissions from the Crown and defence lawyers Monday morning.As part of the same trial, he was found not guilty with regards to several other charges involving a second complainant.According to an agreed upon statement of facts, Turgeo
A video of the woman, detailing her alleged abuse by police, has gone viral and led to an outcry in India.
NEW YORK — Disgraced rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is sharing a cell with convicted cyber-swindler Sam Bankman-Fried in a Brooklyn jail. The pair is reportedly being held in a dormitory style room at the Metropolitan Detention Center, where Combs is awaiting trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges and Friedman is appealing fraud and conspiracy convictions that could put him away for ...
A 23-year-old man is due in court later, while several other people are on police bail.