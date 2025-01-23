Cincinnati leaders in attendance as 2025 Sundance Film Festival begins
Cincinnati leaders in attendance as 2025 Sundance Film Festival begins
Cincinnati leaders in attendance as 2025 Sundance Film Festival begins
I want to Eternal Sunshine the clip of Mark Zuckerberg seemingly looking down her bra.
The Queen visited Swindon's Great Western Hospital on Tuesday, with royal watchers noticing she made a mistake during her trip
CNN will lay off hundreds of employees on Thursday, capping a year of financial struggles and falling ratings as the network seeks to pivot toward a digital future, sources said Wednesday. The exact number of Thursday’s layoffs, which were first reported by CNBC, is unclear. They will not impact CNN’s marquee talent, which includes Jake Tapper, Kaitlan Collins, and Anderson Cooper, according to CNBC. CNN declined to comment. The cuts come as CEO Mark Thompson has set his sights on digital as CNN
The Canadian TV hosts were previously developing an hour-long lifestyle show aimed at creating "joy and inspiration."
In ‘Never: The Autobiography,’ the pop star opens up about the family abuse he witnessed as a child, his near-instant rise to superstardom and life as a dad
Benedict Cumberbatch revealed during an interview for Variety’s Sundance cover that his immediate reaction to the news that Robert Downey Jr. was returning to Marvel as the villainous Doctor Doom was complete and utter shock. After all, Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange shared many scenes with Downey’s Iron Man in films like “Avengers: Endgame.” Downey’s surprise Doctor …
Coronation Street has sparked backlash from a leading kidney charity regarding its Carla Connor storyline.
Prince William's wife Princess Kate reportedly moved out of her family home, Adelaide Cottage, during her cancer recovery – why her mother Carole's property was the perfect place to rest
The Public Health Agency of Canada estimates nearly 1,600 people may have been infected with salmonella in connection with mini pastries recall.
Billy Ray Cyrus delivered a slow-talking, technical difficulty riddled, bizarre performance at the post-inauguration Liberty Ball Monday.
These Hollywood stars have opened up about gender identity. Some have come out as nonbinary or fluid, while others prefer to ditch the labels.
A few lifestyle habits can make or break your feet.
For the past five weeks, Toronto night nurse Keren Elumir has been handing out clean underwear and electrolyte packets at a safe consumption and overdose prevention site in Moss Park.She's been seeing more and more people with the telltale signs of a Shigella infection, also known as shigellosis: diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever.Toronto has an outbreak of 11 confirmed cases, all among homeless people, who don't always have reliable access to facilities like washrooms."You'll hear people yellin
Blake Lively’s director and co-star Justin Baldoni is fighting to clear his name after her lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment. And now, his legal team has provided the Daily Beast with raw footage from their film It Ends With Us that they say “clearly refutes Ms. Lively’s characterization of his behavior.” But in a separate statement, Lively’s lawyers say the video actually “corroborates” her complaint. The footage shows the two stars filming a slow-dance that ended up appearing the film
Helena Bonham-Carter was spotted in Hampstead with her lookalike son, Billy Burton, and her long-time partner, Rye Dag Holmboethe.
Bittersweet news for the yet-to-be-announced Best Original Song nominees at this year’s Oscars: The 2025 ceremony will do away with live performances from each contender. In a letter sent to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ full membership on Wednesday (obtained by The Hollywood Reporter), the Academy stated its plans to “move away …
Jenna Bush Hager revealed that her father’s viral “goofy” facial expressions during Donald Trump’s inauguration have been “blowing up” the Bush family group chat. All of the living presidents were in attendance at Monday’s ceremony, but it was George W. Bush who starred on social media. Users couldn’t stop laughing at the smirky look often on his face when the broadcast cameras would cut to Bush—one person on X called it his “10-year-old-Christmas-concert-spirit.” Another remarked that it looked
The singer blitzed the winter breeze in Akris - see photos
The majority of Americans think prescription drug costs are unreasonable and believe a major contributor to the high cost is profits made by pharmaceutical companies, a survey by KFF found. Although...
Footage from a slow-dance scene has been released by Baldoni.