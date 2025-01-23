Cincinnati leaders in attendance as 2025 Sundance Film Festival begins

The Daily Beast

Blake Lively’s director and co-star Justin Baldoni is fighting to clear his name after her lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment. And now, his legal team has provided the Daily Beast with raw footage from their film It Ends With Us that they say “clearly refutes Ms. Lively’s characterization of his behavior.” But in a separate statement, Lively’s lawyers say the video actually “corroborates” her complaint. The footage shows the two stars filming a slow-dance that ended up appearing the film