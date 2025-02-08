Cincinnati library starts book club for people with ADHD and autism

Bloomberg

Heather Boushey, Fmr. White House Council of Economic Advisors Deputy Director, weighs in on current National Economic Council Director, Kevin Hasset's comment that the Biden economy was way worse than markets thought as US jobs data showed job growth slowed in January. Boushey also talks about the Trump Administration, Elon Musk, and how President Trump is creating "economic mismanagement." Heather Boushey speaks with Kailey Leinz on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."