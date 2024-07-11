Cincinnati mayor supports Biden amid calls for president to end reelection bid
The former president went off on a strange tangent about a "beautiful waitress" before pivoting to a backhanded attack on Chris Christie.
The former president's youngest son, who has been kept out of the spotlight, got some unexpected attention Tuesday.
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has introduced articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas over their failure to disclose gifts they have received while serving on the court – a move surely to fail in the GOP-controlled House.
The meeting in June 2022 was meant to be a low-key gathering to discuss Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal.
NEW YORK — Michael Cohen asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to reopen his lawsuit against Donald Trump, former Attorney General Bill Barr, and others for jailing him in 2020 when he refused not to criticize the then-president under house arrest. In his request for review, the former Trump fixer asked the justices to revive the case dismissed in January and decide “whether there is any ...
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) called out The Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro on Wednesday for claiming he had no knowledge of the controversial right-wing wishlist Project 2025 during a House judiciary hearing on media collusion.Swalwell pressed the conservative host about the blueprint, which is a set of proposals from the ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation to reshape the federal government and consolidate executive power if Donald Trump is elected in November. Trump, for his part, has denied an
The money will go toward paying off Trump’s legal fees and relocating her family after facing ‘countless death threats’
One thing is clear, Donald Trump isn't fit for the presidency. I hope his campaign can survive all of the media coverage calling for him to step down.
The Democratic strategist argued that the president, who has dismissed polls foreshadowing his election loss against Donald Trump, will drop out of the race.
The former president claimed to "know nothing" about the extreme policy wish list crafted by many of his own advisers.
And he probably hates it.
Movie star and lifelong Democrat George Clooney added his voice to calls for Joe Biden to leave the presidential race on Wednesday, just weeks after headlining a fundraiser that brought in a record single-night haul for the president's reelection campaign.
Four Republicans join Democrats, who criticize ‘stupid resolution’ from Republican Anna Paulina Luna of Florida
While Jill Biden continued to support her husband's reelection bid, Melania Trump hosted a GOP fundraiser at Trump Tower Monday night.
Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse and Ron Wyden asked Attorney General Merrick Garland for a special counsel investigation of potential ethics and tax law violations.
A former army chief has warned members of NATO the world is facing "as dangerous a moment as any time that we've had since 1945" as he called on members to invest more into their arms. General Sir Patrick Sanders, who served as chief of the general staff until last month, told The Times that Russia, China and Iran were the "new axis powers", and a third world war could break out within the next five years if action was not taken. Arguing the countries posed even more of a threat than the Nazis in 1939, he said: "They are more interdependent and more aligned than the original axis powers were."
It’s not too late for the GOP to act on Trump’s cognitive issues | Opinion
The AC-130’s presence for drills in South Korea was designed to send a simple message to its belligerent neighbor North Korea – deterrence.
(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer signaled Ukraine can strike military targets inside Russia with Britain’s Storm Shadow missiles, confirming he would continue the previous UK government’s policy on the use of its long-range weapons in the Russia-Ukraine war.Most Read from BloombergSaudis Warned G-7 Over Russia Seizures With Debt Sale ThreatArchegos’ Bill Hwang Convicted of Fraud, Market ManipulationBiden Aides to Meet Senators After Pelosi Remarks Deal BlowDistressed Property Buyers Seek Out ‘Excepti
Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri is praising the Peterborough Police Service for arresting a man accused of hurling homophobic slurs and burning a Pride flag — a move that drew the ire of some social media users who condemned her as a "fake" Conservative.A 48-year-old man was arrested last week on two charges of criminal harassment after he was accused of stealing a Pride flag, burning it and — according to police — "screaming" anti-gay epithets.The arrest demonstrates that "hate has no place in