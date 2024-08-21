Cincinnati officials concerned about driving habits in school zones
Cincinnati officials ran a traffic study to see how fast drivers speed in four different school zones. The city found that most drivers speed, and now they're working to fix that.
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. is recalibrating its electrification strategy yet again, canceling plans for a fully electric sport utility vehicle in a shift that may cost the carmaker around $1.9 billion.
Jake Loy, 19, has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison following the 2022 crash that killed his 16-year-old friends
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor on Wednesday said it was killing a planned three-row electric SUV and pushing back a new electric version of its best-selling pickup, the F-150, the latest delay by the U.S. automaker as it focuses on cutting costs to stimulate demand. Ford, General Motors and other carmakers have delayed or cancelled new electric models to avoid spending heavily on vehicles that consumers are not buying as quickly as anticipated. "With pricing and margin compression, we've made the decision to adjust our product and technology roadmap and industrial footprint to meet our goal of reaching positive EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) within the first 12 months of launch for all new models," Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said in a statement.
Facing competition from automakers with lower costs, Ford Motor Co. is shifting its electric vehicle strategy and now will focus on making two new electric pickup trucks and a new commercial van. Ford, which is losing millions on its current EVs, gave few details about the new products. The changes will force Ford to write down $400 million of its current assets for big electric SUVs, and it also expects to have additional expenses of up to $1.5 billion.
The new Boeing CEO, Kelly Ortberg, is nearly two weeks into the role, but a manufacturing issue has already arrived. The aerospace company said it would be grounding its four-plane test fleet of the 777x after finding cracks in part of the jet’s structure that connects the engine to the fuselage. “During scheduled maintenance, we identified a component that did not perform as designed,” the company said.
During the investigation, officials found that Danny Tiner, 38, had been driving at 68 mph in a posted 55 mph construction zone.
Recaldo Thomas, an experienced and respected sailing chef, was saving money to restore his late parents' house.
Now is a great time to purchase a used electric vehicle. The average price for a used EV has dropped about 20% compared to this time last year, according to Edmunds transaction data. To top it off, you can qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $4,000 if you purchase an EV for $25,000 or less. To help with your search, Edmunds' car experts have rounded up five of their favorite used EVs.
One of the drivers, a 23-year-old, has been in 11 crashes since 2017, a news outlet reported.
The Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City remain at odds with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union. The union will be in legal strike position Wednesday. Jackie Clayton, the mayor of Grande Prairie, a city exclusively serviced by CP, says this is ‘extremely concerning’ as rail is crucial, adding that ‘all our exports go through rail.’
Danny Glen Tiner was sentenced on Aug. 16 after causing a fatal six-vehicle collision in Arizona in January 2023
Boeing said the issue was uncovered during routine maintenance and that it's working to replace the affected part and learn more about the problem.
Sergei Chemezov, the head of Russia's vast Rostec corporation, said that he was grateful to Chinese automotive makers for filling the gap created by the exit of Western brands but that the state could consider protective measures on assembled cars. Rostec is by far Russia's most powerful weapons and automotive player with a stake in Russia's largest truck manufacturer Kamaz, and was a controlling shareholder of the largest car manufacturer Avtovaz, formerly controlled by the French Renault. Western carmakers abandoned the Russian market after Russia sent thousands of troops into Ukraine, ceding Chinese car makers a major chunk of the Russian car market.
GM's Mark Reuss joined Yahoo Finance from Monterey Car Week, where Cadillac unveiled its latest creation, the Opulent Velocity EV concept.
With a potential rail strike on the horizon, a phased shutdown by CPKC and CN Rail is underway. As Michael King reports, both the construction and automotive industries are already feeling the pinch.
The one-of-one prototype went up in flames after last week's Monterey Car Week.
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A boat accident on the Lukeni river in western Congo over the weekend left at least 20 people dead and hundreds missing, a local official said Tuesday.
Ford acknowledged America’s electric vehicle market just isn’t what the automaker expected it to be, so it’s making big changes to its EV plans, focusing on hybrids and affordability.