Cincinnati police asking for help in locating 13-year-old girl who went missing on walk to school
A nearly five decade long search is now over, officials reveal the identity of a missing man found frozen in a cave along the Appalachian trail.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbor of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.
Gangs are still a significant reality in US prisons. But most inmates say that their power has been watered down, and they no longer rule facilities with an iron fist.
The news that a teenager was fatally shot by police early Friday morning has shocked many residents in communities across central Alberta. The 15-year-old boy from Samson Cree Nation had called 911 for help, alleging people were trying to kill him, RCMP said Friday. Officers found the boy in Wetaskiwin, Alta., a city just north of the First Nation, with "several weapons."Officers were able to confiscate them, but a "confrontation" occurred that led to two Mounties firing their guns, according to
A man has died after a "targeted" shooting in Scarborough late Friday night, Toronto police say.Officers were called to Landry Avenue, in the area of Danforth and Warden avenues, at around 11:25 p.m. for reports of gunshots heard in the area.Police said a man with gunshot wounds was found in front of a home in the area. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified by police as 64-year-old Toronto man Ioannis Kyriakopoulos. Investigators say Kyriakopo
A Saskatchewan provincial court judge is preparing to deliver a crucial decision in a fatal impaired driving case, in which the defence argues the driver's Charter rights were violated.Taylor Kennedy was at the wheel of the vehicle that struck nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice in Saskatoon in September 2021. Maurice was taken to hospital where she died.Kennedy is now charged with impaired driving causing death.At provincial court in Saskatoon on Friday, Kennedy's defence team continued arguments th
Two dogs believed to have been involved in an attack on a woman earlier this month have been found, and one person has been arrested, Regina police say.Officers were called about a dog attack around Third Avenue and Cameron Street, in the city's North Central neighbourhood, just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 19, the Regina Police Service previously said.Police said the woman was walking her dogs when she was chased by the two other dogs and then attacked.Their investigation found a man and a woman arrive
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Osiel Cárdenas Guillén, one of Mexico’s most-feared drug lords, has been released from a U.S. prison after serving most of a 25-year prison sentence, authorities confirmed Friday.
Muna Pandey, 21, installed a camera outside her home because of a stalker. A year later, it may have caught her alleged killer.
Former Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about former colleague and close friend Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest earlier this week, calling it “shocking.” “I hesitate to smile right now because of the current news … which I am in complete shock about,” she began in an Aug. 30 episode of her iHeart podcast …
Flowers have been left in the street where the bodies of three children and man were found.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in southwest Poland say a man has been arrested on allegations of imprisoning and physically and mentally abusing a woman for more than five years with “special cruelty.”
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother were killed on the eve of their sister’s wedding when they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey, police said Friday.
In major league sports, everyone is looking to get a leg up on their peers. With parity at an all-time high and the margins between teams so razor thin, front offices need to find advantages anyway they can. In the NHL, that has primarily been through the use of LTIR to circumvent the salary cap ...
Shayna Feinman, 35, was reported missing in March after a neighbor who was taking care of her dog said she failed to return.
Ricky Pearsall, whom the 49ers drafted with the 31st overall pick in this year's NFL draft, was shot Saturday in an attempted robbery.
The con artist will reportedly show off her dance moves as she joins the popular reality TV competition
By the time then-sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson gunned down a 36-year-old mother in her home, fellow law enforcement officers and residents in the Illinois communities he served had already raised a host of concerns about him.
This former Tampa Bay Lightning forward will be trying out for one of the club's top rivals.
A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton that left another man dead, Peel Regional Police say. On Friday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway of a residential area near St. Tropez Court and Millstone Drive at 12:55 a.m.A man with "obvious signs of trauma" was found dead when officers arrived. In a news release issued Saturday, investigators said they will not be releasing the victim's identity at the family's request.Police s