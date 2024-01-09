Cincinnati police chief: Youth violence has spiked to 'disheartening' levels
As she spoke about her first year as Cincinnati police chief, Teresa Theetge put the focus on increasing gun violence in the area and how to address the problem.
Hailey Clifton-Carmack is charged with statutory rape, among other charges
The victim’s father knew about the relationship before she was arrested in Texas, police say.
His parents kept him naked in a dark basement as punishment, Indiana officials said.
“How in the world did that bobcat let him get that close?”
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The same judge accosted by a defendant in a Las Vegas courtroom last week sentenced her attacker Monday to up to four years in prison in an unrelated case. Deobra Delone Redden leapt over the bench and attacked Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus in her courtroom last week after trying to convince the judge he was turning around his violent past. The sentence handed down Monday was in connection with a baseball bat attack on a person last year. Redden stood in cou
A disgraced Calgary doctor who sexually assaulted 55 women over his 30-year career was sent back to prison Tuesday.Sheriffs escorted Keith Hoyte, 75, out of the courtroom after Justice Allan Fradsham sentenced the retired neurologist to a second three-year prison term. Hoyte was originally charged in 2018. He pleaded guilty to 28 counts of sexual assault and was sentenced in September 2020.After serving two of the three years, Hoyte was released from prison.Remorse 'not genuine'News of the offen
Brandon Dotson's family want to know how he died and why his heart was missing from his body when it was released to them.
A 45-year-old Windsor man has been arrested by Windsor police and charged with sexually assaulting a minor — and police say the same man was arrested a second time for allegedly assaulting the same minor while out on bail. The Windsor police's major crimes unit launched an investigation in December after receiving a report that a 15-year-old was sexually assaulted. "Investigators learned that the suspect connected with the victim on a social media platform," police said in a statement. "The vict
The 16-year-old student was arrested.
A Windsor man has been arrested and charged after a 15-year-old reported being sexually assaulted and held against her will for days. Police say their major crimes unit received a complaint that a 15-year-old was sexually assaulted multiple times and kept confined for four days in a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. The teen was eventually able to "escape" the residence, police said in a statement, and was taken to hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Polic
The actors are mentioned in legal documents despite having ‘no association’ with Epstein ‘whatsoever’
The man collapsed at his neighbor’s front door with multiple stab wounds, police said.
A judge sentenced the Massachusetts man to prison, prosecutors say.
Toronto police say the alleged killer in a decades-old cold case has been identified using DNA testing and investigative genetic genealogy. Police say if William Taylor was still alive, he would be facing a first-degree murder charge in the 1982 death of Kevin McBride. Police say homicide cold case investigators revisited the case in 2016 with the primary focus of retesting exhibits and items from the original investigation. They say DNA testing revealed Taylor, who was first identified as a sus
A woman and her mother were left stunned when they boarded a flight and found they were the only two passengers in standard class. Zoe Doyle, 25, and her mother Kimmy Chedel, 59, were flying with Emirates from Seychelles International Airport when they boarded the empty aircraft. The pair were on their way to Switzerland - with a layover in Dubai - to spend Christmas with family. They filmed a video showing Zoe dancing down a passenger aisle and making snow angels on the floor of the plane, while her mum Kimmy tries on a cabin crew's hat. According to Zoe, a swimwear business owner, it was a "complete surprise" to find the plane empty. She said: "We had no idea we were the only ones. "There were four others I think that were in first class but they were totally separate from us, so we were basically the only ones. "Because it was monsoon season in the Seychelles, as well as being Christmas day, it just meant no one was flying I guess." The flight attendants made the most of having only two passengers to look after, speaking to Zoe and her Mum lots and even giving them a tour of the plane. Zoe, who is originally from Montreal, Canada but now lives in Cape Town, South Africa, said: "All the flight attendants were so excited that it was empty. "They said it never happens. We got a little tour of the plane, although we still weren't allowed into first class. "It was so much fun. We were chatting with the flight attendants and filming funny videos with them. "They even got a polaroid camera out and dressed my mum up in the cabin crew uniform. It was great."
A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection to an allegedly hate-motivated assault in Vaughan, police say. In a news release Tuesday, York Regional Police said they were called on Saturday at around 1:45 p.m. to the area of Bathurst Street and Flamingo Road for a reported assault.Investigators said four Jewish adults were walking home from a synagogue in the area when they were approached by a man on an electric bike. "The victims felt intimidated by the manner in which the suspec
Former President Trump on Tuesday insisted the case against him and several others in Georgia over efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results should be dropped after another defendant filed a motion accusing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) of improper behavior. “You had a very big event yesterday as you saw in…
Peel Regional Police say a 19-year-old woman who was gunned down outside of a Mississauga nightclub last week was a "talented athlete" who was at the "wrong place at the wrong time," and are appealing to the public for help in finding her killer.At a news conference Tuesday, investigators said several rounds were fired at a crowd outside the Jungle Event Space near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.North York woman Raneilia Richards was shot while waiting in line outside of
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge set bail Tuesday at $750,000 for a former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with orchestrating the killing of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur in 1996, saying he can serve house arrest with electronic monitoring ahead of trial on a murder charge. Court-appointed attorneys for Duane “Keffe D” Davis told The Associated Press after the judge's decision that they believe Davis can post that amount. They had asked for bail of not more than $100,000 and noted for the judg
The child was playing with her mother when she was shot through a wall, deputies said.