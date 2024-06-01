Cincinnati Police Department searching for missing man from Westwood
Cincinnati Police Department searching for missing man from Westwood
Cincinnati Police Department searching for missing man from Westwood
The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.
Reclusive Quebec billionaire Robert G. Miller, who allegedly paid several young girls large sums of money in exchange for sexual favours, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces 21 charges, including sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration and several counts of sexual exploitation of minors.The former owner of Future Electronics was arrested at his home in the Montreal neighbourhood of Westmount.Miller is alleged to have committed the offences against 10 victims between 199
Kate Dooley, who lived in Yellowknife, died in December 2019. (Submitted by Kimberley Smale. )A woman who lived in Yellowknife has been identified as a U.S. fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal drunk driving crash in Scottsdale, Ariz, police say. Gloria Schulze, who lived in Yellowknife under the name Kate Dooley, was charged in 1994 after hitting a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Angela Maher, who was on her way to pick up a friend while visiting the city.Police said the investigation revea
Married Welsh couple Ann and Bernard McDonagh failed to pay bills at five restaurants
Ina Thea Kenoyer has pleaded guilty to murdering her longtime boyfriend, Steven Edward Riley Jr., by poisoning him with antifreeze
The three of them once stood side-by-side as road captains of a historic protest.Now, more than two years after thousands of honking vehicles rolled through Ottawa in what became known as the Freedom Convoy, two narratives are emerging in court — potentially splitting the fates of Pat King, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.Factually, they are separate cases. King is being tried alone, whereas Lich and Barber are co-accused in their trial.And while the two trials share many similarities, including th
By the time the jury reached its verdict finding former President Donald J. Trump guilty on all 34 counts of the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, there was little doubt there would be no acquittal forthcoming for the former president. Deliberating for less than two days, the jury’s speed in reaching a decision was noteworthy and likely due to the strength of the case. While it is not true that fast verdicts are always pro-defense or pro-prosecution, they do in
Jamie Ray Mills, a man who was on death row for nearly two decades, was executed Thursday after all his final appeals were denied.
WARNING: This article contains details about violence against Indigenous women.British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton has died of injuries sustained in an attack, according Correctional Service Canada (CSC).The 74-year-old was in hospital after being the target of what CSC called a "major assault" by a fellow inmate on May 19 at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution, about 480 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. He was in a medically induced coma and on life support in the days b
An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim. Police shot at the attacker, who also was hurt. Police said the incident happened shortly after 11.30 a.m. They said in a statement that there was no longer any danger to the public. There was no immediate word on the motive. The incident happened on the Marktplatz, a square in Mannheim’s downtown area.
A Calgary man accused of murdering his 25-year-old wife is in hospital, where he is expected to remain for several months, a judge heard Thursday.Manpreet Kaur, 25, was killed in her northeast home on April 21.Her husband, Maninderpreet Singh, 22, is charged with second-degree murder.On the morning of April 21, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Redstone Common N.E. for reports of a woman in medical distress.Despite first responders' efforts to save her, Kaur died in her home. Sing
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has given the warden of B.C.'s Mission Institution, 50 kilometres east of Vancouver, three weeks to justify the transfer of a so-called "high-profile" killer from medium to maximum security after he was accused of being a major player in the prison's drug subculture.Jeffrey Leinen was subject to an emergency involuntary transfer to Kent Institution, about 35 kilometres away, last November when prison informants fingered him as a drug dealer and a search of his cell tur
TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects. Toronto police have said two suspects fired shots shortly before 5 a.m. last Saturday at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School and that no one was injured, though there was damage to the building. Police say their hate crime unit is involved in the investigation, but that it is too early
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville police officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler said he has “no ill will” toward the pro golfer for injuries he said he suffered while directing traffic after a fatal accident during the PGA Championship.
Coronation Street has revealed Roy Cropper's fate following a murder attempt by the terrorist Griff Reynolds.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Friday denied a petition to recall the death sentence against Richard Allen Davis, who in 1993 killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas after kidnapping her from her bedroom at knifepoint in a crime that shocked the nation. Jurors in 1996 found Davis guilty of first-degree murder and of the “special circumstances” of kidnapping, burglary, robbery and attempting a lewd act on a child. Davis was on parole at the time of the child's abduction and killing and had
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials have filed 76 counts of ethics violations against the court clerk who handled the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins pushed back against former President Trump’s lead attorney Todd Blanche on Thursday when he claimed his client displayed “exemplary” behavior during the hush money trial. “President Trump, in my view, behaved in a way that I thought was exemplary for a defendant facing what he was facing in that environment, in…
AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — An 81-year-old man who investigators said terrorized a Southern California neighborhood for years with a slingshot has died just days after his arrest, authorities said. The man was found dead Wednesday evening at a home in Azusa, east of Los Angeles, police Sgt. Nick Covarrubias said. “We didn’t find any evidence of foul play,” Covarrubias told the Southern California News Group. The man died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the medical examiner’s of
John J. Butler was arrested on charges related to video voyeurism and taken to Marion County jail on Wednesday, May 22