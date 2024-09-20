Cincinnati police: Woman arrested in death of 2-year-old girl
Cincinnati police: Woman arrested in death of 2-year-old girl
Cincinnati police: Woman arrested in death of 2-year-old girl
Letcher County Sheriff Shawn Stines has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Kentucky District Judge Kevin Mullins, who was killed in his chambers on Thursday, according to police. Mullins, who presided over Letcher County, was shot and killed at the Letcher County Courthouse, Kentucky State Police said. Stines has been arrested and charged with murder in the judge's death, state police said.
Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.
Wioleta Murawski was remembered on an online fundraiser as a "wonderful mother, sister, friend, and colleague who touched the lives of many"
Vladislav Bakalchuk, the estranged husband of Russia's richest woman, was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday, his lawyers said, after a deadly shootout at the Moscow office of Russia's largest online retailer. Two people were killed in a shooting on Wednesday just a few blocks away from the Kremlin at the Wildberries office, as a dispute over the company's future took a violent turn. Vladislav and his wife Tatyana Bakalchuk, who filed for divorce in July, have been embroiled in a bitter and public tussle since Wildberries announced plans to merge with outdoor advertising firm Russ Group in June.
In court documents seen by PEOPLE, the 'Kill Bill' star claims the couple separated shortly after their son Hudson died in January 2022
Evelyn Newell, Allison Newell and Amelia Newell were found dead along with their mother, Rebecca Hughes
Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead at her Canton, Mass., home on Feb. 4, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — A longtime CIA officer who drugged, photographed and sexually assaulted more than two dozen women in postings around the world was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Wednesday after an emotional hearing in which victims described being deceived by a man who appeared kind, educated and part of an agency “that is supposed to protect the world from evil.”
Madeline Soto, 13, disappeared in February, and her mother's boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, is now accused by police of murdering her
Brian Crossman Sr.,Erica (Pawlusiak) Crossman and 13-year-old Colin Taft were found dead on Sunday
Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi turned 3 on Wednesday, but the youngster received no messages from Princess Eugenie or Sarah Ferguson...
The woman who survived being stabbed by her father after he murdered her mother in a June 2021 attack began her testimony at his trial Thursday, describing the attack and a pattern of domestic violence dating back nearly 15 years.Hamid Ayoub, 63, is accused of first-degree murder in the stabbing of Hanadi Mohamed, 50, and the attempted murder of his daughter, who was then 22 and is now 26, in Ottawa's Superior Court. He has pleaded not guilty.The defence concedes that Ayoub murdered Mohamed and
Taylor Swift is still figuring out what she’ll do after her Eras Tour ends, but the singer is ready to “settle down” with Travis Kelce.
Dodi Fayed's father seemed to be fascinated by the British royal family
“Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of the victim,” Duxbury Police said following Maddie Straub's death
A mother, 29, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her five-year-old son southwest of Montreal.Quebec provincial police say emergency services were called to the home about 3 a.m. in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., a community 55 kilometres from Montreal.Inside the home, the boy was found unresponsive and his death was confirmed not long after.Initially, Sgt. Marythe Bolduc said investigators were treating the boy's death as suspicious.Two other people were
On Sunday, Sept. 15, Pranith Kumar Adupa jumped into Lake Clear near Eganville, Ont., and didn't resurface.Adupa, 27, a resident of Lindsay, Ont., was there to celebrate his birthday with his brother and a few friends when he leapt from a rock into the water around 9:30 a.m. When he failed to reappear, his friends called 911.It was 8 p.m. in India when Adupa's brother Pranay called their family from Canada to tell them he was missing.The family spent the next 10 hours waiting for news as emergen
The actor played taxi driver Donald ‘Don’ Brennan in the long-running ITV soap.
The actor welcomed his first baby, daughter Emma Rae Jordan, with girlfriend Jenna Weeks in May
Prince William's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor took looked incredible when she stepped out in the minidress of dreams. See details.