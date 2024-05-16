Cincinnati Public Schools superintendent steps down: What's next?
The board president said 20 people within the district were already licensed to be an interim superintendent and two were on a sort of short list to be named as the new leader even if for a brief period. She also acknowledged that Wright's resignation would impact ongoing budget cuts to make up for a multi-million dollar budget shortfall. She said additional cuts than originally expected would be needed and 'the kind of cuts that are needed probably have to be within the personnel range.'